Chhattisgarh CM meets Gujarat CM ahead of cultural and investment events

Gandhinagar, Nov 10 (IANS) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai paid a courtesy visit to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar, ahead of his state’s cultural participation and upcoming investor outreach programs.

CM Sai is in Gujarat to encourage artists from Chhattisgarh performing at the ongoing Bharat Parv in Ekatnagar on the night of November 10, showcasing the state’s rich cultural heritage.

The meeting also set the stage for future discussions in Ahmedabad, where Chhattisgarh’s CM plans to engage with Gujarat investors ahead of the Chhattisgarh Investors Connect event scheduled in his state.

During the interaction, CM Sai expressed keen interest in Gujarat’s Vibrant Summit success, noting how the state has emerged as the most-preferred investment destination.

CM Patel briefed him on Gujarat’s approach to promoting district-level industrial investment through the Regional Vibrant Conference initiative, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision.

He highlighted Gujarat’s focus on ‘Vocal for Local, Local to Global’, facilitating access to global markets for local enterprises.

CM Sai also held a detailed session with senior secretaries, including the Additional Chief Secretary of Industries, to understand Gujarat’s industrial policy framework and investment facilitation mechanisms.

Further, he visited the CM Dashboard, developed under PM Modi’s guidance, to study Gujarat’s real-time monitoring of public delivery systems and welfare schemes.

The Chhattisgarh CM was impressed by the dashboard’s feedback mechanisms and citizen-centric transparency, expressing interest in replicating similar initiatives in his state. Vibrant Gujarat, the state’s flagship investment summit, has evolved into a premier platform for business, innovation, and economic collaboration, attracting investors, industry leaders, and policymakers from across India and the world.

Under the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of the Gujarat government, the summit not only showcases Gujarat’s industrial strengths and infrastructure but also promotes district-level entrepreneurship, MSMEs, and startups through targeted initiatives.

Emphasising the ‘Vocal for Local, Local to Global’ approach, Vibrant Gujarat fosters strategic partnerships, facilitates investment opportunities, and drives sustainable and inclusive growth, reinforcing the state’s position as one of India’s most preferred investment destinations.

The meeting was attended by CM Patel’s Additional Chief Secretary Avantika Singh, Secretary Vikram Pandey, Managing Director of Index ‘B’ Keyur Sampat, and senior officials of the CM Dashboard team.

This high-level interaction reflects Gujarat’s role as a model for investment promotion and transparent governance, while strengthening cultural and economic ties between the two states.

--IANS

janvi/dan