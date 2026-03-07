Chhattisgarh: BJP suspends Durg leader over alleged illegal opium cultivation​

Raipur/Durg, Chhattisgarh, March 7 (IANS) In a swift move amid rising political controversy, the BJP has suspended its leader Vinay Tamrakar from the party. ​

The action follows allegations of illegal opium (poppy) cultivation on his farmland in Durg district. ​

According to party sources, the suspension was ordered by BJP State President Kiran Singh Deo after videos and photos of the alleged cultivation went viral on social media. ​

A formal letter was issued on Saturday (March 7) for tarnishing the party's image. Tamrakar, who served as the State Coordinator of the BJP's Rice Mill Processing Project under the Kisan Morcha, was also removed from that position by State General Secretary Dr Naveen Markandey. ​

The controversy erupted on March 6, when a police and administrative team, acting on a written complaint, raided Tamrakar's farmhouse in Samudra village, Durg district. ​

Authorities reportedly discovered illegal opium poppy cultivation spread over more than one and a half acres of land. The incident quickly escalated into a major political row, with the opposition Congress party launching sharp attacks on the ruling BJP in Chhattisgarh. ​

Videos and images from the site circulated widely online, prompting Congress leaders to accuse the party of protecting individuals involved in serious illegal activities. ​

Adding fuel to the fire, former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel visited the site on March 7 along with local Congress leaders to inspect the area and highlight the issue. This move is expected to intensify political tensions in the state in the coming days. ​

The BJP's prompt suspension appears aimed at damage control, distancing itself from the allegations. Party officials have emphasised that such actions undermine the organisation's reputation and public trust.

The case remains under police investigation, with potential legal proceedings expected against those involved in the illegal cultivation. ​

Opium poppy farming without proper authorisation is a serious offence under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in India. ​

This development has sparked debates across Chhattisgarh about accountability within political ranks and the broader issue of illicit crop cultivation in rural areas. ​

