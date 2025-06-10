Chhattisgarh: Beneficiaries express gratitude as 'Chawal Utsav' brings timely rice distribution in Jashpur

Jashpur, June 10 (IANS) Beneficiaries in Jashpur district have expressed satisfaction and gratitude as the Chhattisgarh government's 'Chawal Utsav' (Rice Festival) successfully ensures advance rice distribution under the state’s food security initiative. The event, held from June 1 to June 7, aims to provide uninterrupted access to essential food supplies ahead of the monsoon season.

Under this initiative, families holding ration cards are receiving their rice allocation for June, July, and August 2025 in one go. This proactive distribution is being carried out under the Chhattisgarh Food and Nutrition Security Act to help residents, especially in remote and rural areas, avoid disruptions caused by seasonal challenges such as flooding and poor road connectivity.

Nagar Panchayat Vice President Dinesh Sharma highlighted the effectiveness of the campaign, stating: "Advance allocation of rice has been made to all fair price shops across Jashpur and other districts. Storage work is being conducted rapidly to prevent any supply chain issues. Transparency is being maintained at every level with the involvement of shop-level monitoring committees, ensuring that ration is distributed in an organised and fair manner."

Sharma further emphasised the importance of timely distribution, especially in tribal and forested regions, adding: "By receiving three months of rice at once, beneficiaries are spared the difficulties they typically face during the rainy season."

Residents, speaking to IANS, also welcomed the initiative.

Jagan Sai, a beneficiary, expressed his gratitude, saying: "We are happy that we are getting rice for three months. I want to thank PM Modi for this."

Another resident, Hariram, echoed the sentiment: “I am very happy that I am getting rice for free. It will surely help us during the monsoon season. I thank the Central government.”

The Chhattisgarh government, through its Department of Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Protection, is expected to distribute rice to over 81 lakh families across the state during the week-long festival. To facilitate smooth distribution, 13,928 fair price shops have been provided with stocks in advance.

Recognising the challenges posed by the monsoon, authorities have taken special steps for 249 fair price shops that become inaccessible during the rainy season. These shops will receive extra stock by June itself to ensure uninterrupted distribution.

To maintain accountability and transparency, each beneficiary is required to authenticate their identity using biometric e-PoS (electronic Point of Sale) machines. Printed receipts are being issued to every recipient. Additionally, all shops are mandated to publicly display distribution schedules and information.

District collectors have been directed to run awareness campaigns to ensure that all eligible families benefit from the scheme. The entire operation is being monitored by local committees to uphold transparency and ensure efficient service delivery.

