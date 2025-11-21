Chhattisgarh appoints Vivek Sharma as new advocate general

Raipur, Nov 21 (IANS) In a swift transition at the top of the state's legal machinery, the Chhattisgarh government on Friday appointed senior lawyer Vivek Sharma as the new Advocate General, filling the vacancy created by the resignation of Prafull N. Bharat earlier this week.

The Law and Legislative Affairs Department issued a formal notification, exercising powers under Article 165(1) of the Constitution of India.

Sharma, who until now served as Additional Advocate General posted at the Bilaspur bench of the Chhattisgarh High Court, will assume office immediately upon taking charge.

The appointment comes with the standard entitlements and responsibilities of the state's chief legal officer, representing the government in the High Court and Supreme Court.

Prafull N. Bharat, a seasoned advocate with over three decades of practice, had tendered his resignation. The government accepted his resignation with immediate effect on Friday.

In his farewell note, Bharat expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, the cabinet, bureaucrats, and bar members for their cooperation during his nearly two-year tenure, which began in January 2024 under the BJP government.

He highlighted the challenges of defending a welfare state's interests in higher courts and thanked the Governor for the opportunity to serve as the first law officer.

Bharat's exit, though described as personal in official circles, ends a stint marked by handling key constitutional and civil matters. He had previously been Additional Advocate General from 2014-2018 during the earlier Raman Singh-led BJP regime.

Vivek Sharma, the new appointee, brings extensive experience from the High Court bar. One of the seven Additional Advocates General named in January 2024, shortly after Bharat's elevation, Sharma has been actively representing the state in Bilaspur.

The change occurs as Chhattisgarh navigates several high-profile litigations, including coal block allocations and Naxal-related matters.

Sources indicate Sharma's familiarity with the government's legal team made him a natural choice.

--IANS

sktr/uk