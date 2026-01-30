Chhattisgarh advances toward Maoist-free Bastar with key surrenders, rehab efforts: CM Sai

Raipur, Jan 30 (IANS) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai hailed the development as a testament to the state's unwavering commitment.

In a post on X, he stated, "A Naxal-free Bastar and a secure Chhattisgarh is our resolve."

He emphasised that the incident reflects the expanding atmosphere of trust, security, and development in Bastar.

The Chief Minister credited the success to coordinated security operations, the establishment of robust security camps, enhanced road connectivity, and sustained efforts that have steadily shrunk Maoist influence while eroding their local support base.

"People are now coming forward to embrace the mainstream of development," Sai noted, expressing confidence that the government's integrated policy of security, development, and dialogue will encourage more cadres to lay down arms in the coming days.

In a significant stride toward eradicating Naxalism from the Bastar region, four active Maoist cadres from the Kistaram area of Sukma district surrendered to security forces on Friday.

Each of these individuals carried a bounty of Rs 8 lakh, highlighting their prominence in the outlawed CPI (Maoist) network. This surrender comes amid a broader wave of Maoist defections in Bastar throughout early 2026, with hundreds of cadres abandoning violence under the state's rehabilitation initiatives.

Authorities view such instances as indicators that Naxal strength is waning, with the ultimate goal of a Maoist-free Chhattisgarh by March 31, 2026, aligning with national targets.

Complementing these security gains, the Dantewada district administration has launched a proactive rehabilitation program to facilitate the smooth reintegration of surrendered Naxalites.

Meanwhile, the district administration, in collaboration with the State Bank of India's Rural Self-Employment Training Institute, has started a training programme for 35 surrendered youths in masonry work.

The initiative, directed by Collector Devesh Kumar Dhruv, aims to provide employment-oriented skills to these individuals, enabling them to contribute productively to society.

The training addresses the growing demand for skilled construction workers in the region, particularly under flagship schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (housing for all) and the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA).

By equipping former insurgents with vocational expertise, the program seeks to ensure sustainable livelihoods and prevent relapse into extremism. These combined efforts underscore Chhattisgarh's multi-pronged strategy: robust anti-Naxal operations paired with compassionate rehabilitation.

Officials believe that as development reaches remote areas and trust builds among local communities, the cycle of violence will further diminish, paving the way for lasting peace in one of India's most insurgency-affected regions.

--IANS

sktr/dan