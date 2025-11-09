Chhattisgarh: Accidental gunfire in Narayanpur forest; hunter injured, police launch probe

Raipur/Narayanpur, Nov 9 (IANS) A routine hunting expedition turned perilous on Sunday when a loaded firearm accidentally discharged in the dense forests under Dhanora police station limits in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur, leaving one villager seriously injured.

The incident, reported around 8:30 a.m., has prompted swift police action, including registration of a case under the related provisions of Wildlife Act, Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita and the Arms Act.

According to police officials, a group of villagers from the Dhanora area had ventured into the forest for traditional hunting -- a practice still prevalent in remote tribal regions despite regulatory restrictions.

The group were hunting when the mishap occurred.

Eyewitnesses among the hunters reported that one individual was handling a country-made firearm (commonly referred to as a 'tamancha' or locally fabricated gun) when it misfired unexpectedly.

The bullet struck the victim in the lower abdomen, causing profuse bleeding.

Fellow hunters immediately abandoned the expedition and carried the injured man -- identified only by local authorities as a 32-year-old resident of a nearby village -- on a makeshift stretcher through rugged terrain to the nearest motorable road.

A private vehicle was flagged down to rush him to the community health centre (CHC) in Chhote Dongar, nearly 18 km away.

Medical staff at Chhote Dongar CHC provided emergency first aid, stabilising the patient by controlling haemorrhage and administering pain relief.

"The bullet caused internal damage, but vital organs were fortunately spared. We referred him to Naranypur District Hospital for surgical intervention," a medical official told reporters.

The victim was shifted via ambulance to Narayanpur District Hospital, where a surgical team successfully removed bullet fragments.

As of 6 p.m. on Sunday, hospital authorities reported the victim's condition as stable, with consciousness regained and vital signs normal.

He remains under observation in the surgical ward.

Dhanora police, alerted by CHC staff, reached the forest site by Sunday noon.

The weapon -- a single-shot, muzzle-loading gun -- was recovered from the spot and seized as evidence.

Preliminary forensic examination suggests the trigger was pulled accidentally during reloading or movement through thick undergrowth.

A case has been registered under various provisions against all members of the hunting party.

"Possession of unlicensed firearms in forest areas is a serious offence," a police officer said.

Local forest officials have been roped in to verify if the group violated wildlife protection rules.

