Chhattisgarh: 28 Maoists with collective reward of Rs 89 lakh surrender

Raipur, Nov 25 (IANS) Puna Margem -- Rehabilitation to Regeneration program, marked a significant achievement in Narayanpur district of Bastar Range on Tuesday when a total of 28 Maoist cadres, including 19 women carrying a collective reward of Rs 89 lakh, renounced violence and joined the social mainstream.

The initiative, led by the Chhattisgarh Government in collaboration with the Government of India, Bastar Police, local administration, and security forces, aims to establish peace, ensure rehabilitation, and advance inclusive development.

Officials described the event as another important step toward lasting peace and positive change in the region.

The cadres who surrendered included members from different organisational levels such as Maad Division DVCM, PLGA Company No. 06 military member, Area Committee Member, Technical Team Member, Military Platoon PPCM, Military Platoon Member, SZCM Bhaskar Guard Team Party Member, Supply Team Member, LOS Member, and Jantana Sarkar Members, said police officials. All of them expressed their firm decision to embrace peace and development.

Three of the cadres surrendered with weapons, including an SLR, an INSAS, and a .303 rifle, which were handed over to the forces. This act was seen as a clear sign of distancing themselves from violence and showing trust in law and order.

Narayanpur Superintendent of Police, Robinson Gudiya, said that with this development, a total of 287 Maoist cadres have surrendered in the district during 2025.

He emphasised that the process of trust, peace, and development is steadily gaining momentum. Bastar Range Inspector General of Police, Sundarraj Pattilingam, highlighted that the rehabilitation of 28 cadres demonstrates the decline of violent Maoist ideology.

He noted that in the last 50 days alone, more than 512 Maoist cadres across Bastar have chosen to renounce violence and join the mainstream.

He further added that the remaining Maoist leaders, including Politburo member Devji and Central Committee member Ramdar, have no option but to follow the same path.

The rehabilitation program was attended by senior officials, including Collector Pratishtha Mamgai, SP Robinson Gudiya, CEO District Panchayat Akanksha Shiksha Khalkho, commanders from ITBP and BSF battalions, Additional SP Akshay Pramod Sabaddra, and Sushil Kumar Nayak, along with hundreds of community leaders.

The event reaffirmed the collective commitment of the government, police, and local community to build a foundation of peace, trust, and development in Bastar.

--IANS

sktr/dan