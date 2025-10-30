Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Museum to embody India's valour and cultural glory: UP CM

Lucknow, Oct 30 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed the ongoing construction of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Museum in Agra and instructed officials to complete the building by January, ensuring its timely inauguration.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the museum will serve as a symbol of India's valour, self-respect, and cultural magnificence.

He said that the museum should not remain a static display, but evolve as a living, interactive experience where visitors can connect with India's glorious past.

Highlighting the 'Shivaji and the Great Escape Gallery', CM Yogi directed that the historic escape of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj from Agra Fort be recreated using 7D technology, digital sound, light, and visual effects to make the event come alive for visitors.

Regarding the 'Festivals Gallery', CM Yogi said it should bring to life the major festivals of Uttar Pradesh - such as Mahashivratri and Dev Deepawali in Kashi, Shri Krishna Janmotsav and Rangotsav in Braj, and Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj - through immersive sound, light, and colour experiences, rather than static photographs.

The Chief Minister has directed that every artwork, sculpture, and architectural element in the upcoming Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Museum in Agra should embody the cultural soul of Uttar Pradesh. He said that every wall, courtyard, and artwork must tell a story, showcasing a fusion of folk art, traditional crafts, and modern creativity.

CM Yogi further instructed that an "Agra Gallery" be developed to highlight the city's architectural and cultural legacy, allowing visitors to experience Mughal architecture, Braj culture, and modern Agra.

He also ordered the development of an "Orientation Gallery" to introduce visitors to the museum’s vision, Shivaji Maharaj's life, and the socio-cultural milieu of his time.

Emphasising innovation, CM Yogi said the museum should not merely preserve the past but serve as a centre of inspiration for the future. He called for the use of interactive technology, virtual reality, digital archives, and sound-light shows across all galleries to create an immersive experience.

The Chief Minister insisted that all work be completed on schedule and with high quality, adding that the museum shall enhance Agra's global identity and become a living symbol of Uttar Pradesh’s cultural pride.

