Cherry blossom festival to be a grand celebration this year: Meghalaya CM

Shillong, Oct 31 (IANS) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, on Friday, unveiled the star-studded line-up for the much-anticipated Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival 2025, to be held on November 14 and 15 at Polo Grounds in Shillong, government officials said.

The festival, one of Northeast India's biggest cultural events, will feature international sensations, including Irish rock band 'The Script', R&B superstar Jason Derulo, Grammy-winning DJ Diplo, pop icons Aqua, Bollywood actress and performer Nora Fatehi, and American rapper Tyga, marking a truly global musical celebration.

Announcing the line-up, chief Minister Sangma said, "This year's Cherry Blossom Festival will be a grand celebration of music, art, and culture, reflecting the rich diversity and creativity of Meghalaya. I am delighted to welcome global artists like 'The Script', Jason Derulo and Nora Fatehi on Day 1, while Day 2 will see performances by Aqua, Tyga, and Diplo. The festival will also include a heartfelt tribute to the late legendary Assamese singer Zubeen Garg by Zublee, Priyanka, Prabin and Arupjyoti."

The Chief Minister added that the state expects a record footfall of more than 50,000 visitors this year, with the event poised to boost tourism and showcase Meghalaya's cultural vibrancy.

The line-up will also spotlight local talents such as Meba Ofilia, Dappest and adL, Girish and The Chronicles, and Arius, who will share the stage with international performers.

Apart from music, festival-goers can enjoy a wide range of activities, including the traditional Mr and Ms Cherry Blossom competition, cosplay events, and arm-wrestling contests.

Festival zones will spread across multiple venues, including the main stage, Polo Ground, Meghalaya Football Association Ground, and the stadium area.

Tickets are available online via BookMyShow platform as well as at designated movie theatres in Shillong.

Having earned the Golden Banyan Award for Best Cultural Music and Dance at The Week Heritage Awards and two golds at the WOW Awards Asia recently, the Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival continues to cement its reputation as one of India's most iconic and celebrated cultural extravaganzas.

