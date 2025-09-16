Chennai’s single-ticketing app ready, but no autorickshaw fare revision stalls roll out

Chennai, Sep 16 (IANS) Chennai’s long-awaited integrated transport mobile application, designed to provide seamless single-ticketing across public transport modes, is ready for launch. However, the absence of a revised autorickshaw fare structure has delayed the rollout of its dedicated ride-hailing feature, leaving drivers disgruntled.

The application, developed by Namma Yatri for the Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA), began trial runs in June under the name 'Anna Ride' and has since been rebranded as 'Chennai One'. It is designed to allow commuters to book tickets for MTC buses, Chennai Metro Rail, and suburban EMU trains, while also offering last-mile connectivity through taxi services.

CUMTA officials confirmed that the Chief Minister’s approval is awaited for both the app’s formal launch and clearance of the city’s comprehensive mobility plan.

While the single-ticketing feature is fully ready, officials clarified that the exclusive autorickshaw-hailing service cannot be launched until the government revises and institutes a mechanism for periodic updates of fares.

“We cannot operate like private aggregators that fix their own tariffs. A government order on revised fares is necessary before we can integrate autos,” a senior official said.

Autorickshaw unions have criticised the delay, pointing out that the last fare revision was carried out in 2013. Under the existing structure, commuters pay Rs 25 for the first 1.8 km and Rs 12 for every subsequent kilometre.

Rising fuel prices, insurance premiums, RTO charges, and maintenance costs have made these rates unsustainable, union leaders argue.

Tamil Nadu Auto Thozhilalar Sammelanam working president S. Balasubramanian accused the government of dragging its feet, despite private operators charging far higher rates.

“The government is worried that revising fares upward will spark public backlash, though other tariffs like property tax and electricity have been raised. Our demand is only for a fair and overdue revision,” he said.

In February 2022, the Madras High Court directed the state to revise autorickshaw fares. Following consultations with stakeholders, the Transport Commissioner had proposed a minimum fare of Rs 40 for the first 1.8 km and Rs 18 per additional kilometre.

Unions have since demanded Rs 50 for the first 1.5 km and Rs 25 thereafter. Despite recommendations being submitted to the government earlier this year, no decision has been made. “It has been three years since the court order, and costs have only increased. We urge the government to act immediately so that commuters and drivers alike can benefit from a transparent, regulated system,” Balasubramanian added.

--IANS

aal/dpb