Chennai's Poondi reservoir almost full as city builds robust water buffer for coming year

Chennai, Dec 8 (IANS) Chennai’s drinking water security for the next year has been significantly strengthened following timely intervention by the Tamil Nadu Water Resources Department (WRD) and abundant northeast monsoon rainfall, which together helped key reservoirs, especially Poondi, reach near-full storage levels.

To prevent monsoon waters from going to waste, the WRD in late October requested Andhra Pradesh to temporarily halt the release of water from the Kandaleru reservoir into Poondi. This strategic decision allowed the reservoir to fill up naturally through heavy inflows from its own catchment and adjoining areas of Andhra Pradesh. Officials said the inflow from Kandaleru was paused after assessing that natural water availability would be adequate to replenish the storage.

With Poondi now nearing full capacity, the WRD has sought the resumption of the Kandaleru water supply only from April next year. “The abundant rainfall this season in Poondi’s catchment and neighbouring regions has played a major role in improving storage levels,” a senior WRD official said.

At present, Poondi reservoir holds 3,114 million cubic feet (mcft) of water, which is about 96 per cent of its total capacity of 3,231 mcft. Chennai’s monthly drinking water requirement is around 1,000 mcft. The combined storage across the city’s six reservoirs, including the Veeranam tank in Cuddalore district, stands at 11,749 mcft against a total capacity of 13,222 mcft, ensuring sufficient supply for at least the next 11 months.

With water availability at comfortable levels, Metrowater has increased the daily supply to consumers to 1,230 million litres a day (mld), up from 1,091 mld during the same period last year. Since Poondi does not have a water treatment facility, about 40 mld of water is released daily to the Red Hills reservoir, where it is treated before being distributed across the city.

Veeranam tank is currently holding 978 mcft, around 67 per cent of its full capacity of 1,465 mcft, further reinforcing supply stability.

Among the other reservoirs, Cholavaram stood at 579 mcft against its full capacity of 1,081 mcft. Red Hills reservoir, with a capacity of 3,300 mcft, is almost full at 3,251 mcft. Kannankottai Thervoikandigai is also in a comfortable position with 464 mcft of water stored against its 500 mcft capacity.

Officials expressed confidence that with these storage levels, Chennai’s drinking water needs will be comfortably met for at least the next year.

