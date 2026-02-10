Chennai’s Marina beach blue flag project nears finish, 2nd phase set to open to public

Chennai, Feb 10 (IANS) Work on the second phase of the prestigious Blue Flag Beach development at Chennai’s iconic Marina Beach is nearing completion, with civic authorities confirming that nearly 90 per cent of the project has been finished.

The upgraded stretch is expected to be opened to the public by the end of this month, marking another step in Tamil Nadu’s efforts to secure international recognition for its coastline.

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), which is spearheading the initiative, is implementing the Marina Blue Flag project in four phases to meet the stringent environmental, safety, and cleanliness standards required for Blue Flag certification -- a globally recognised eco-label awarded to sustainable and well-managed beaches.

The first phase, developed near the Marina swimming pool for Rs 7.31 crore, has already been completed and thrown open to visitors. Officials report that the stretch has become a major attraction, drawing more than 60,000 people daily since its inauguration.

Encouraged by the response, the GCC launched the second phase last month opposite the historic Vivekananda House. Executed at an estimated cost of Rs 7 crore, this phase focuses on enhancing both aesthetics and public amenities while maintaining environmental sustainability.

Several eco-friendly facilities have been added, including 60 bamboo seating units and 30 bamboo umbrellas to provide shaded resting spaces. Four observation towers have been erected for safety and surveillance. Children’s play areas have been set up at four locations, along with two quiet study zones and designated selfie points to improve the overall visitor experience.

Civic officials said special attention has been given to inclusivity and sanitation. Separate toilet blocks have been constructed for men, women, transgender persons, and persons with disabilities. Bamboo garbage bins have been placed across the stretch to curb littering, and machines discouraging the use of plastic bags will soon be installed to promote sustainable practices.

Authorities expect all remaining works to be completed by February 17, after which the revamped beachfront will be opened to the public.

Currently, Kovalam Beach remains the only Blue Flag-certified beach in Tamil Nadu.

However, the state government is actively pursuing certification for Marina, as well as beaches in Cuddalore, Ramanathapuram, and Thoothukudi, aiming to elevate Tamil Nadu’s coastline to global standards.

