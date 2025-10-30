Chennai to see sunny days with 34 degrees Celsius temperature

Chennai, Oct 30 (IANS) The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, has forecast that Tamil Nadu is unlikely to receive any heavy rainfall for the next week, even as the city of Chennai is expected to experience clear skies and relatively high temperatures.

According to the latest bulletin from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclonic storm 'Montha' that had been active over the central Bay of Bengal has now weakened into a deep depression.

Following its landfall, the system has continued to lose intensity as it moves inland, reducing the possibility of widespread rainfall over Tamil Nadu. In its short-term outlook, the weather office has indicated that light to moderate rain, accompanied by thunder and lightning, is likely in isolated parts of Tamil Nadu over the next two days.

This rainfall is expected to occur mainly in the western and interior districts due to residual moisture and local convection. However, beginning Friday and continuing till next Tuesday, the IMD predicts a shift in weather conditions, with the possibility of moderate rainfall across several parts of the state.

This could mark the next phase of monsoon activity as moisture-laden winds are expected to strengthen once again over peninsular India.

Meanwhile, as the rainfall has eased across most districts, daytime temperatures have started to rise steadily. In Chennai, the skies have turned clearer over the past two days, and the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 93 degrees Fahrenheit (approximately 34 degrees Celsius).

The IMD has advised residents to stay hydrated and avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight during peak afternoon hours.

Meteorologists noted that while the retreat of Cyclone Montha has brought temporary relief from intense rainfall, intermittent showers are still expected due to localised weather patterns.

They also emphasised that the state's northeast monsoon is yet to pick up full momentum, and significant rainfall activity may resume later next week as new low-pressure systems develop over the Bay of Bengal.

