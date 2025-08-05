Chennai to roll out AI-powered adaptive traffic signals at 165 junctions

Chennai, Aug 5 (IANS) In a major initiative to streamline urban mobility, Chennai is set to overhaul its traffic management system by installing AI-powered adaptive signals at 165 junctions across key arterial roads.

The new system will dynamically adjust green-light durations based on real-time traffic congestion, aiming to reduce wait times and improve traffic flow.

Unlike the current fixed timing of 60-90 seconds per signal, the adaptive system will allocate green time based on vehicle volume at each approach. Heavily congested stretches may get green signals extended up to 120 seconds, while quieter lanes could see cycles reduced to as little as 30 seconds to avoid unnecessary halts.

The first phase of the implementation will cover major corridors, including Anna Salai, Jawaharlal Nehru Salai, Sardar Patel Road, Kamarajar Salai, Rajaji Salai, and Taylors Road.

Six pilot junctions on EVR Salai -- such as the Vepery and Ega Theatre intersections -- are already testing the new system. Early feedback from these pilot junctions has been encouraging.

“We’re already seeing noticeable reductions in queue lengths during peak hours and improved clearance times,” said Bandi Gangadhar, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic East).

Each adaptive junction will integrate three core components which are, sensors at road approaches will measure vehicle speed and travel time through the junction, AI-enabled cameras will count vehicles, determine their direction, and distinguish between cars, buses, two-wheelers, and even pedestrians and a control unit will process this data to instantly recalibrate the signal timings in response to real-time conditions.

This local-level decision-making will be augmented by a centralised system. Live data from each junction will be transmitted to the Greater Chennai Traffic

The police headquarters in Vepery will coordinate signal timings across the entire corridors. This enables the creation of “green corridors” -- a sequence of green lights along major stretches like EVR Salai, allowing continuous traffic flow and minimising stoppages.

The system uses a combination of real-time video feeds and historical traffic data to anticipate congestion and proactively adjust signal phases. It is fully automated but includes manual override capabilities, allowing traffic police to make remote interventions during emergencies, such as the passage of ambulances or VIP convoys.

“Installation of sensors and AI cameras is currently underway and will be completed in the coming months,” Gangadhar confirmed.

However, experts warn that the system’s efficiency hinges on accurate and reliable data. “We’ve seen international examples where sensor or camera failures disrupted traffic,” said R. Rajmurugan, a transportation engineer who pointed out failures in cities like Melbourne, Pittsburgh and London.

Chennai’s move to embrace smart mobility is part of a larger urban modernisation strategy, and if successful, could set a benchmark for other Indian cities battling chronic traffic woes.

