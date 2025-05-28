Chennai to penalise illegal sewage discharges into storm drains, 2 lakh connections identified

Chennai, May 28 (IANS) The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is set to crack down on households and commercial buildings that illegally discharge sewage into the city’s stormwater drains (SWDs), a practice that has seen a sharp increase in recent years.

According to officials, the number of illegal sewage connections has surged from 1.3 lakh in 2023 to 2.1 lakh in 2025, posing significant risks to public health and causing frequent blockages during the monsoon.

Deputy Mayor M. Mahesh Kumar announced that the civic body will begin issuing notices to violators, giving them a week to disconnect illegal connections.

“If the connection is not removed within the stipulated time, it will be cut off by the corporation, and a fine of Rs 5,000 will be imposed. Larger buildings and commercial establishments will face higher penalties,” he said.

Mahesh Kumar also appealed to residents to refrain from polluting storm drains, emphasising that untreated sewage clogs the drainage system and leads to health hazards. As part of its intensified efforts, the GCC has begun identifying and removing such illegal connections across various city zones.

In 2024 alone, the corporation disconnected 1,833 illegal sewage outlets and collected Rs 5.98 lakh in fines from the offenders. Teynampet (Zone 9) reported the highest number of violations with 336 illegal connections, resulting in fines amounting to Rs 55,000. Tondiarpet followed with 195 cases, while Kodambakkam (Zone 10) reported 193 illegal connections.

However, residents have pointed out that enforcement alone is not a long-term solution. They stressed the need for expanding underground drainage infrastructure, particularly in localities that still lack sewer lines.

“In our area, there’s no underground drainage network. Most residents rely on tanker lorries to dispose of sewage. But some people illegally drain it into storm drains or dump it into the Cooum river, causing overflow and health hazards during rains,” Kumarasamy, a resident of Chetpet.

“The corporation must act strictly against violators while improving infrastructure,” he said.

Concerns have also been raised about commercial establishments near Koyambedu market that operate without sewer connections.

Residents allege that these businesses often hire private tankers at night to dump sewage into water bodies and storm drains across the city.

GCC Commissioner J. Kumaragurubaran confirmed that officials are closely monitoring known dumping hotspots. “A proposal to mandate action against illegal sewage connections will be taken up in the upcoming council meeting on Wednesday,” he said.

