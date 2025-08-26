Chennai to open 15 ABC centres by December, may review ban on rottweilers and pitbulls

Chennai, Aug 26 (IANS) Chennai Mayor R. Priya on Tuesday announced that the city will soon have a network of Animal Birth Control (ABC) centres across all its 15 zones, with each zone housing one dedicated facility by December.

The initiative, led by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), aims to strengthen efforts to regulate the city’s stray dog population while ensuring compliance with national guidelines.

According to GCC officials, the facilities will carry out sterilisation and vaccination of stray dogs on a large scale, addressing both animal welfare concerns and public safety.

The Mayor emphasised that the program is in line with the Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023, which mandate humane methods of population control.

Under these rules, sterilised dogs will be ear-notched or colour-marked and subsequently released back into the same locality where they were captured.

Data from the Corporation reveals the scale of the challenge, with Chennai currently home to an estimated 1.8 lakh stray dogs.

In 2023, over 14,600 dogs were sterilised under the ABC initiative, while in the first seven months of 2024 alone, more than 9,300 dogs have already undergone the procedure.

Officials say the new centres will significantly expand capacity, making it possible to scale up operations in the coming year.

Meanwhile, in a related development, a senior GCC officer said that steps are being taken to lift the ban on certain dog breeds, including rottweilers and pitbulls.

The order prohibiting their breeding and sale was introduced in response to several violent incidents involving these breeds, but animal welfare advocates have argued that responsible ownership and proper training, rather than outright bans, are the way forward.

The move to reconsider the ban comes even as the state government has tightened regulations on pet shops and breeders, mandating their registration with the Tamil Nadu Animal Welfare Board by September 30.

With the rollout of ABC centres and possible changes to existing pet policies, Chennai is set to witness a more structured approach to balancing animal rights, public health, and safety. Civic officials expressed confidence that the expanded infrastructure will make a "visible difference" in the coming months.

--IANS

aal/vd