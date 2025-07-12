Chennai to install inclusive play equipment for children with special needs in five parks

Chennai, July 12 (IANS) In a move to promote inclusivity in public spaces, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has announced the installation of inclusive play equipment for children with special needs in five major city parks during the first phase of a larger initiative.

A sum of Rs 15 lakh has been earmarked for this phase, with tenders floated to engage private consultants for the project.

The selected parks include Bougainvillea Park in Anna Nagar East, Natesan Park in T. Nagar, Murasoli Maran Park in Perambur, Vasugi Park in Tondiarpet, and the iconic Anna Nagar Tower Park.

A senior official from the Parks and Playfields wing of the GCC said, "The successful bidder will be responsible for installing play equipment like see-saws, swings, and merry-go-rounds that are designed specifically to cater to children with special needs."

The official added that the contractor will also ensure the parks are universally accessible by constructing wheelchair ramps and making necessary changes to the park layout.

The initiative, which is part of Mayor R. Priya's broader vision to improve park infrastructure, aims to create inclusive recreational spaces that are safe, durable, and sensory-friendly. The parks will encourage social interaction and shared play experiences among children of all abilities.

"The idea is to transform these five parks into model spaces that can serve as benchmarks for inclusive design across the city," the official noted.

The role of the private consultant will be critical in assessing each park's existing infrastructure, evaluating site-specific conditions like safety, accessibility, and space availability, and recommending optimal areas for installation.

The design and construction must also adhere to both national and international accessibility standards, including the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, and universal design principles. This is just the beginning of a larger plan, with GCC already identifying five more parks, MMDA Park, KK Nagar Garden Park, Tiruvalluvar Nagar Park, Jeyachandran Nagar Park, and Sri Sai Nagar Park, for future phases of inclusive redevelopment.

Officials expect the first phase to be completed within three months of awarding the contract, marking a significant step towards making Chennai a more inclusive and accessible city for all its residents.

