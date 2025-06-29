Chennai hosts 17th Rainbow Pride March, draws over 10,000 participants

Chennai, June 29 (IANS) The 17th edition of the Chennai Rainbow Pride March, known locally as the ‘Chennai Vaanavil Suyamariyadhai Perani’, took place on Sunday at Rajarathinam Stadium in Egmore, drawing more than 10,000 participants from across India and abroad.

Held annually at the end of June to mark Pride Month, the march is dedicated to protecting the political and personal rights of the LGBTQIA+ community while fostering greater understanding and inclusivity in society.

Participants turned the streets into a sea of rainbow colours, carrying flags, placards, and creative banners that celebrated diversity and demanded equality. Many wore vibrant outfits and face paint, reflecting the intersectionality of identity and activism at the heart of the Pride movement.

Since its inception in 2009, the Chennai Pride March has grown to become one of the pioneering Pride events in India. Over the years, it has evolved into not just a march but also a celebration of fashion, art, and culture.

This year’s edition saw cultural performances and speeches by activists highlighting ongoing struggles faced by the community, including discrimination, violence, and lack of legal protections.

The organisers reiterated key demands such as equal rights in marriage, adoption, healthcare access, and protection from discrimination in education and employment. They also called for stronger legal frameworks to safeguard the rights of transgender and non-binary individuals.

The march served as both a joyful celebration and a reminder of the work yet to be done in ensuring equality for all. Activists emphasised the importance of solidarity among marginalised communities and urged the public and policymakers to embrace inclusivity.

Spectators cheered from the sidelines as participants chanted slogans and held placards bearing messages of love, resistance, and pride. Many attendees described the march as an empowering experience, underscoring the resilience and strength of the LGBTQIA+ community in the face of societal prejudice.

With each passing year, the Chennai Rainbow Pride March continues to grow, amplifying the voices of those fighting for dignity, acceptance, and justice.

