Chennai gears up for intense northeast monsoon, Mayor announces extra flood prevention measures

Chennai, Oct 11 (IANS) As the northeast monsoon is expected to be more intense this year, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) of Tamil Nadu has begun implementing additional flood-control measures in low-lying areas.

Addressing reporters on Saturday, Mayor Priya Rajan said the civic body is acting on the requests of councillors to ensure the city’s preparedness. “The rainfall this northeast monsoon may be heavy, according to available forecasts. But nature cannot be precisely predicted. Storm-water drain works are under way across the GCC limits, and 100-horsepower motor pumps will be stationed in vulnerable areas,” the Mayor said.

Earlier in the day, Rajan laid the foundation stone for a new indoor badminton stadium at Millennium Park in Anna Nagar West Extension. The facility, estimated to cost Rs 93 lakh, will be funded under the Mayor’s Development Fund. She also inaugurated the EmpowHer women’s gym in the same park, constructed at a cost of Rs 25 lakh under the GCC’s Capital Fund.

Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P. K. Sekarbabu, Corporation officials, and elected representatives attended the events.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), two prevailing weather systems near the Tamil Nadu coast are expected to bring widespread rainfall to several districts until October 13. An orange warning has been issued for the Nilgiris district, where isolated very heavy rain is likely.

The northeast monsoon is expected to set in between October 16 and 18, coinciding with the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon and the strengthening of easterly winds.

While southern districts such as Tirunelveli and Tenkasi may receive below-normal rainfall, northern regions are likely to experience above-normal showers this season.

B. Amudha, Additional-in-Charge Head of the RMC, said Tamil Nadu has recorded above-normal northeast monsoon rainfall in most of the past 15 years, with an average seasonal total of 44 to 50 cm expected this year across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Rainfall has so far been deficient in parts of Chengalpattu, Pudukottai, and Kanniyakumari.

Heavy rain is likely on Saturday in at least 10 districts, including Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Sivaganga, and Salem. Amudha clarified that a “cloudburst” refers to about 10 cm of rain within an hour in a localised area. While such extreme events are difficult to predict with complete accuracy, she said the RMC’s recent forecasts for intense thunderstorms in Chennai had been “reasonably precise.”

Thunderstorms typical of the transition phase between monsoons are expected in some areas of the city later on Saturday.

