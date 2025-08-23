Chennai Corporation worker electrocuted while cleaning road in Kannagi Nagar

Chennai, Aug 23 (IANS) A 45-year-old cleanliness worker employed with the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) died of electrocution while on duty in Kannagi Nagar early Saturday morning, sparking outrage and calls for accountability.

The victim, identified as R. Varalakshmi, a resident of Kannagi Nagar, had been deployed to clean 11th Street in the locality around 5 a.m.

Police said stagnant rainwater had collected on the stretch following heavy showers on Friday night.

Unaware of a live electric wire submerged in the water, Varalakshmi stepped into the puddle and was instantly electrocuted.

Hearing her screams, co-workers and locals rushed to her aid.

She was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, but doctors declared her "brought dead".

Residents alleged that the tragedy could have been averted had authorities acted promptly on repeated complaints about dangling power lines and waterlogging in the area.

"The electrocution is not an accident but a result of negligence," one resident said, pointing to the frequent dangers posed by exposed electrical lines in the rain-prone neighbourhood.

Social activist Jayaram Venkatesan strongly condemned the incident.

"We have repeatedly raised the issue of precarious electrical infrastructure in Chennai, particularly in vulnerable localities like Kannagi Nagar. Despite warnings, the authorities failed to take corrective action. This is institutional negligence that cost a worker her life," he said.

Venkatesan also appealed to the Tamil Nadu government to provide Rs 1 crore compensation to Varalakshmi's family, stressing that her death occurred while performing civic duty.

The tragedy has once again highlighted the hazards faced by GCC's frontline conservancy workers, who often operate in unsafe conditions with little protective equipment.

Labour unions have in the past demanded safety audits and insurance cover for sanitation workers, but implementation has been patchy.

Police have registered a case and initiated an inquiry into the incident.

Meanwhile, local activists and residents have urged the Corporation and the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board to immediately inspect and secure all exposed lines in the locality to prevent further mishaps.

Saturday's incident has reignited the debate on worker safety and accountability in Chennai's civic infrastructure.

