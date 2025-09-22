Chennai Corporation to redevelop Nageswara Rao park with new amenities

Chennai: Chennai’s iconic Nageswara Rao Park in Mylapore is set for a major facelift, with the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) announcing a redevelopment project worth Rs 12.22 crore under the ‘Namakku Naame’ scheme.

The project aims to modernise one of the city’s most frequented green spaces while preserving its cultural and community significance. The redevelopment plan includes the creation of dedicated reading spaces, refurbished gazebos, and fully furnished badminton courts.

Long-standing issues such as uneven walking trails, defunct lighting, and deteriorating boundary walls will be addressed in the initial phase. Once these basic improvements are in place, new features like fountains, shaded seating areas, and a redesigned entrance arch will be introduced.

To enhance visitor experience and ensure safety, the park will also be equipped with CCTV surveillance, RO water facilities, and a modern sprinkler system for maintaining greenery. The design emphasises inclusivity, with amenities catering to children, senior citizens, and daily walkers alike.

The blueprint for the redevelopment was finalised after a geotechnical survey, which also incorporated feedback from local stakeholders.

Suggestions such as improved sanitation, upgraded toilets, and a stronger drainage system have been factored into the plan.

Nageswara Rao Park holds a special place in the cultural fabric of Mylapore, historically serving as a hub for art and music, particularly during the Margazhi season. With the proposed upgrades, GCC intends to revive this role while simultaneously positioning the park as a modern recreational space for the city’s growing population.

Officials said the project is expected to be completed by February 2026, ensuring that the revamped park will be ready ahead of the upcoming state Assembly elections. However, the park will face intermittent closures during the construction phase, particularly when trail works and civil upgrades are underway.

Authorities have indicated that efforts will be made to minimise disruptions to regular visitors. Once complete, the redeveloped park will combine tradition and modernity, offering both a cultural venue and a recreational retreat.

For Mylapore residents and the wider Chennai community, the project represents not just an upgrade of infrastructure but also the renewal of a beloved public landmark.

--IANS