Chennai Corporation to open 10 new ABC centres to curb stray dog population

Chennai, May 15 (IANS) The Greater Chennai Corporation will soon open ten Animal Birth Control (ABC) centres to curb the stray dog population in the city.

It may be noted that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had directed officials to intensify action to control the stray dog population in Chennai.

These centres will be located in Tiruvottiyur, Manali, Madhavaram, Tondiarpet, Royapuram, Ambattur, Anna Nagar, Valasaravakkam, Alandur, and Perungudi.

Each of these upcoming centres will have the capacity to handle up to 30 dogs per day.

Following this, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has ramped up its Animal Birth Control (ABC) and anti-rabies vaccination programmes across the city.

According to a statement from the GCC, as many as 55 stray dogs are currently being treated daily at five ABC centres in the city.

The Pulianthope centre handles 30 dogs a day, while the Lloyd’s Colony and Kannammapettai centres together handle 15 dogs.

The remaining 10 are treated at the Meenambakkam and Sholinganallur centres.

From June beginning, the civic body plans to administer intensive rabies vaccination and deworming treatment to approximately 1.80 lakh stray dogs, at an estimated cost of Rs 3 crore.

An Indie dog census conducted by the GCC in collaboration with World Veterinary Services (WVS), the Tamil Nadu Animal Welfare Board, and local volunteers found that the city has over 1.80 lakh stray dogs.

Between 2021 and April 2025, the Corporation sterilised 66,285 stray dogs.

During the same period, more than 1.08 lakh dogs — including 66,285 strays and 41,917 pet dogs — were vaccinated against rabies.

To strengthen the field operations, 16 dog-catching vehicles are being equipped with nets and trained personnel.

The sterilisation work is supported by 23 veterinary assistants, while four veterinarians oversee the ABC surgeries.

In addition, a pilot project has been launched to microchip two lakh dogs — both Indies and pets.

Details such as location of capture, date of sterilisation, parasite treatment, and other health data will be uploaded to the GCC’s website, enabling better tracking and monitoring of dog populations and health records.

So far, 9,883 pet dogs have been officially licensed by the civic body, as part of its broader effort to regulate and monitor the city’s canine population.

