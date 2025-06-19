Chennai corporation to expand free bus service for school students

Chennai, June 19 (IANS) Buoyed by the success of its pilot initiative, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is set to expand its free bus service for schoolchildren, aiming to provide safe and hassle-free transportation to a larger number of students from corporation-run schools.

Deputy Mayor M. Magesh Kumaar announced the move on Thursday, stating that the current service -- benefiting 373 students through four dedicated buses -- will be scaled up in the coming months.

The initiative, launched by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, has received strong support from parents and the school community.

“Since the pilot project has been successful, we have asked the education officer to compile a list of students who require such services, especially those commuting from suburban and far-flung areas,” said the Deputy Mayor.

He further said, “Based on the data, we will expand the service to cover more schools and students.”

The existing fleet of buses currently serves students from select GCC schools. Each bus is staffed with dedicated security personnel to ensure the safety of students during transit.

Deputy Mayor Magesh Kumaar highlighted the overwhelming appreciation from parents, who see the service as a much-needed boost to public education.

“We are receiving heartfelt responses from families. This initiative is helping restore confidence in corporation schools and making them a viable alternative to private institutions,” he said.

The timing of the expansion aligns with a notable spike in student admissions.

The Deputy Mayor revealed that over 22,000 new students have enrolled in GCC schools for the current academic year -- a sign of growing trust in the public education system.

He credited the leadership of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin for driving reforms and improving infrastructure in city schools.

Implemented at a cost of Rs 1.11 crore, the dedicated bus service will also be used for educational tours, inter-school competitions, and sports events, promoting the holistic development of students.

The Corporation emphasised that its priority is to provide equitable access to quality education through safe and dependable transport options.

With plans in motion to broaden the reach of the service, the GCC aims to remove transportation barriers that often prevent underprivileged children from attending school regularly, furthering its mission to strengthen public education in Chennai.

--IANS

aal/dpb