Chennai corporation to create urban forest at retrieved dump yard

Chennai, July 29 (IANS) In a move to restore ecological balance and expand green cover, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has invited tenders to plant 1,500 native tree saplings on a reclaimed portion of the Kodungaiyur dump yard.

The project, to be executed under two work packages, has been allocated Rs 56 lakh and marks a significant step in repurposing former landfill land into green spaces. The plantation will take place over three acres of land that have been reclaimed through ongoing biomining efforts at the Kodungaiyur yard.

Officials said the aim is to gradually transform the sprawling landfill into a mini urban forest by planting native trees selected by the Parks Department.

Unlike the dense Miyawaki method, which uses tightly packed saplings, this project will focus on natural growth patterns suitable for long-term sustainability.

“Around 1,500 saplings will be planted in the first phase across the reclaimed three-acre site. The work will include annual maintenance and will be taken up in two packages by the selected contractor,” a senior GCC official said.

“The idea is to grow a self-sustaining, natural forest with native trees that will improve biodiversity and air quality in the area,” he said.

The GCC officials said the tender process has already been floated, and work will begin once the targeted land is fully reclaimed. Engineers from the civic body will oversee the plantation and ensure timely maintenance.

The success of this model will determine its replication on other reclaimed portions of the dump yard as biomining progresses.

Of the estimated 67 lakh tonnes of legacy waste at the Kodungaiyur site, the civic body has so far processed about 15 lakh tonnes. As more waste is cleared in the coming months, additional land will become available for green cover initiatives.

“The ultimate goal is to increase vegetation on all reclaimed landfill zones. This is not a one-time effort -- as more space is recovered, tree planting will continue,” the official added.

The project reflects GCC’s broader commitment to sustainable urban development and environmental restoration, especially in areas long impacted by waste dumping.

