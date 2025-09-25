Chennai Corporation to build shelters for rabies-affected, aggressive dogs

Chennai, Sep 25 (IANS) Tamil Nadu's Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has floated a tender worth Rs 7.67 crore to build two specialised shelters for rabies-affected and aggressive stray dogs in Velachery and Madhavaram, aiming to strengthen the city’s stray dog management and public safety measures.

The new facilities, designed to house up to 500 dogs in total, will each have a capacity of 250 animals. They are intended to provide secure isolation for dogs suspected of rabies, canine distemper, or those identified as dangerously aggressive.

The move follows repeated requests from the Tamil Nadu Animal Welfare Board for safe spaces to confine and monitor animals that pose a risk to public health. The GCC has identified one site in north Chennai (Madhavaram) and another in south Chennai (Velachery) to ensure rapid access for animal control teams across the city.

Each shelter will have dedicated enclosures, quarantine sections, and basic medical facilities. The dogs will be captured and kept under observation if they show clinical signs of rabies -- such as hydrophobia, uncontrolled salivation, repeated biting, and visible injuries.

While rabies-suspected dogs usually survive only a few days after showing symptoms, the shelters will enable careful monitoring and controlled disposal of carcasses through burial or incineration, preventing environmental contamination.

The initiative marks a step forward in balancing citizen safety with humane animal care. By creating dedicated spaces for dangerous or infected animals, the civic body seeks to reduce the risk of rabies spread in densely populated areas while avoiding indiscriminate culling or unmonitored detention of strays.

Once construction is complete, GCC plans to hand over the shelters’ day-to-day management to a recognised non-governmental organisation specialising in animal welfare. This partnership model is aimed at ensuring the animals receive proper care and timely intervention.

These shelters form part of the city’s larger stray dog management strategy, which also includes sterilisation drives, vaccination programs, and public awareness campaigns on responsible pet ownership.

The new infrastructure is expected to help Chennai respond faster and more effectively to reports of rabies or aggressive dogs, while easing public concern over stray attacks and disease risks. The project is seen as a long-term investment to make Chennai safer for both residents and animals, reducing uncontrolled street populations and supporting structured, humane solutions.

