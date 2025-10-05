Chennai Corporation extends road-cut deadline to October 15, residents raise safety concerns

Chennai, Oct 5 (IANS) In a rare move to strengthen flood defences before the northeast monsoon, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has extended permission for road-cut works until October 15, one month beyond the usual September 15 deadline.

The civic body says the extension will help complete critical stormwater and pipeline upgrades, but the decision has triggered anxiety among residents worried about unfinished roads and open trenches turning into flood and accident hazards.

Traditionally, all digging is stopped by mid-September to allow road restoration before the rain. This year, however, GCC has made an exception to fast-track ongoing projects by its own engineering teams and other agencies, including Chennai Metrowater.

The aim, officials say, is to reduce waterlogging and ensure smoother traffic once the monsoon sets in.

According to corporation data, stormwater drains are being interconnected at 92 locations across the city's 15 zones.

Metrowater is also replacing old pipelines under the North Chennai Development Scheme.

"The work must be completed by October 15. After that, only emergency road cuts will be permitted until the end of the monsoon," Mayor R. Priya said.

She added that about 75 per cent of road re-laying has been finished and that "flood mitigation works are in full swing, with motor pumps on standby and restored ponds ready to hold excess rainwater".

The mayor also inspected flood-prevention works, including near the Ganeshpuram flyover and subway.

The Ganeshpuram subway, closed for nearly 18 months, will reopen to the public on October 10, while the flyover itself is slated for completion in January.

Despite reassurances, neighbourhood associations remain unconvinced.

"They dig up the road and leave it half-finished. Once the work ends, proper relaying never happens. Instead of extending deadlines, the civic body should have finished earlier so that we could have safe, level roads before the rain," a resident of the Sarvamangala Colony in Ashok Nagar, Chennai said.

Others warned that the early arrival of the monsoon could be dangerous.

"During intense rain, open pits make roads slippery and unsafe. The intention is good, but deadlines must be honoured. No new digging should happen now," said M. Balakrishnan of Tansi Nagar RWA in Velachery.

Officials maintain all open pits will be closed before the rains, but residents say timely completion is crucial to avoid another season of potholes and waterlogged chaos.

--IANS

aal/svn