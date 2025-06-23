Chennai civic body to introduce CNG cattle-catching vehicles, allocates Rs 2.56 crore for fleet upgrade

Chennai, June 23 (IANS) In a move aimed at improving operational efficiency and reducing pollution, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has approved the replacement of eight outdated cattle-catching vehicles with new, eco-friendly models powered by compressed natural gas (CNG), officials said on Monday.

The civic body has allocated Rs 2.56 crore for the procurement, with each vehicle estimated to cost Rs 32 lakh.

At present, the corporation operates a fleet of 20 specially designed cattle-catching vehicles fitted with hydraulic lifts to manage the increasing number of stray cattle across the city.

These animals often cause traffic congestion, pose risks to road users, and create sanitation issues in residential and commercial zones.

However, officials say eight of the vehicles have been in service for more than a decade and are now beyond economical repair.

"These diesel vehicles are not only inefficient but also contribute to air pollution in the city," said a senior GCC official.

"With the transition to CNG, we aim to reduce the environmental impact and improve the reliability of cattle control operations."

The announcement follows a budget session in which Chennai Mayor R. Priya committed to adopting greener technologies in civic services.

The newly approved vehicles will be equipped with modern fittings and will gradually replace the aging units.

Once operational, the old vehicles will be scrapped in line with safety and environmental guidelines.

Despite the upgrade, many residents believe stronger enforcement and sustained action are necessary to tackle the stray cattle issue.

"The problem is not just about the vehicles," said Rajkumar Muthusamy, a resident of Arumbakkam.

"We need stricter regulations, continuous drives to remove stray cattle, and penalties for owners who let their animals roam freely."

Stray cattle have been a recurring nuisance in areas like T. Nagar, Anna Nagar, and Koyambedu, often leading to accidents and traffic disruptions.

Civic officials say that along with introducing the new fleet, they plan to intensify monitoring and take stricter action against repeat offenders.

The new vehicles are expected to be rolled out in phases over the coming months.

The initiative is part of GCC's broader agenda to modernise civic infrastructure and align with sustainable urban development goals.

