Chennai airport deploys ‘thunder booms’ to prevent bird strikes, enhances safety measures

Chennai, June 4 (IANS) In a significant move to improve aviation safety, the Chennai International Airport has introduced 30 new devices known as “thunder booms” to deter birds from critical runway areas.

This initiative aims to mitigate the growing threat of bird strikes, which can severely disrupt flight operations and endanger aircraft.

With more than 470 flight movements handled daily across its two runways, Chennai airport is among the busiest in the country. However, its proximity to the Adyar River and nearby forested areas has led to frequent bird activity in and around the airfield, posing a recurring hazard to incoming and outgoing flights.

Until recently, airport authorities relied on the use of firecrackers to disperse birds. While the loud noises temporarily startled birds away from the runway vicinity, the method proved only partially effective and carried significant downsides, including fire risks and environmental pollution.

To address these challenges, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has now introduced the “thunder boom” devices at Chennai Airport for the first time. These non-pyrotechnic instruments generate loud, thunder-like sounds to safely scare birds away without the dangers associated with firecrackers.

Trained contract personnel will operate the ‘thunder booms’ from designated positions near the runways. The devices will be activated strategically to ensure maximum coverage of sensitive airside zones during peak bird activity periods, especially at dawn and dusk.

Airport officials noted that the new devices are part of a broader effort to enhance airside safety and operational efficiency. In line with this, Chennai airport has also rolled out battery-operated tipping carts to assist ground maintenance crews. These eco-friendly carts are designed to replace traditional fuel-based vehicles, offering quieter, faster, and more sustainable ground operations.

The introduction of ‘thunder booms’ and battery-operated carts reflects Chennai Airport’s growing emphasis on modern, environmentally responsible solutions to support both safety and sustainability.

Officials added that the airport will continue monitoring bird activity and assessing the effectiveness of the new deterrent devices over the coming months, with the possibility of expanding the programme if results prove favourable.

--IANS

aal/dan