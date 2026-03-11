'Cheap mentality': Assam Minister accuses Congress of politicising Zubeen Garg's name

Guwahati, March 11 (IANS) Assam Cabinet Minister Pijush Hazarika on Wednesday accused the Congress of attempting to politicise the name of iconic Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, saying such actions reflect the party’s “cheap mentality”.

In a post on social media, Hazarika said Zubeen Garg is loved by people across Assam and holds a permanent place in the hearts of Assamese society. “Zubeen Garg is dear to all of us. He lives and will always live in the hearts of every Assamese person,” the minister said.

He added that the legal process related to the singer's death last year during a sea outing in Singapore is currently under consideration by the court and therefore should not be dragged into political debates.

“The process of delivering justice to Zubeen Garg is presently under the consideration of the honourable court. Those who love him certainly have the right to raise their voice and say #JusticeForZubeenGarg, but trying to use his name from a political platform for political gains reflects the Congress party’s cheap mentality,” Hazarika wrote.

The minister alleged that Congress has repeatedly attempted to bring the singer’s name into political discourse for electoral advantage.

According to Hazarika, the opposition party has used the name of Zubeen Garg in several political contexts, including during election campaign songs and political gatherings. “Why does Congress repeatedly try to drag Assam’s beloved icon into politics?

Sometimes, through campaign songs during elections, and at other times, Congress candidates gather their supporters and raise Zubeen Garg’s name during political rallies,” he claimed.

Hazarika also referred to incidents during recent political activities in places such as Tihu and Digboi, claiming similar attempts were made there. He said photographs circulating on social media allegedly show instances where the singer’s name was invoked in political settings.

The controversy comes amid ongoing political exchanges between the ruling BJP and the Congress ahead of the upcoming elections in Assam, with leaders from both sides accusing each other of politicising public figures and cultural icons.

