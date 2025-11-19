Charge sheet to detail how Zubeen Garg was made to drink: Assam CM

Guwahati, Nov 19 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday levelled serious allegations regarding the circumstances that contributed to the late singer Zubeen Garg’s prolonged struggles before his death, asserting that the ongoing investigation has uncovered evidence showing he was deliberately intoxicated by people around him to siphon off his wealth.

Speaking to reporters in Nalbari, Sarma said that investigators had found “explosive details” indicating that certain individuals close to the singer routinely supplied him alcohol with the intention of manipulating him and misappropriating his earnings.

“Zubeen Garg was made to drink alcohol to loot his wealth. Some people fed him alcohol and exploited him. Many explosive details have come to light in the investigation,” the Chief Minister claimed.

Sarma further said that, contrary to the popular image of the singer, Zubeen had not been a habitual drinker by choice. Instead, he was allegedly pushed into intoxication during events and performances by people who stood to benefit financially.

Citing a specific incident, the Chief Minister said that during one Bihu programme, a committee paid Zubeen Rs 5 lakh for his performance, but he was convinced—while in an intoxicated state—that he had received only Rs 2.5 lakh.

“He was intoxicated and believed the same, and that’s how a certain group indulged him in alcohol and looted him,” Sarma said.

He added that his personal interactions with the singer did not reflect the public perception that Zubeen regularly consumed alcohol.

“The number of times Zubeen came to me in the morning, he was never drunk. The things he said in the evening were only because he was made to drink,” Sarma noted, adding that the claim was supported by details emerging in the death investigation.

Urging the public not to link the singer’s legacy with alcoholism, Sarma said the upcoming chargesheet would offer further clarity.

“I request the public not to associate Zubeen with alcohol. In my life, I met Zubeen over 50 times; he was never drunk. The chargesheet will bring out more,” he said.

Zubeen Garg, one of Assam’s most iconic musicians and cultural figures, passed away earlier this year, prompting intense public debate and widespread calls for transparency regarding the events leading to his death.

With the investigation still underway, officials have indicated that the filing of the charge sheet will shed significant light on what transpired during the last phase of his life.

