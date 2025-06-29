Char Dham Yatra suspended for 24 hours amid heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand

Dehradun: In light of relentless heavy rainfall and heightened risk of landslides, the Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand has been postponed for a day as a precautionary measure, officials confirmed on Sunday.

The move has been made to safeguard the lives and property of thousands of pilgrims and residents amid deteriorating weather conditions in the region.

Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey stated, "The Chardham Yatra has been postponed for a day in view of the continuous heavy rainfall and the possibility of landslides. This precautionary step has been taken for the safety of people and property."

Authorities have issued advisories urging pilgrims to remain where they are and avoid travelling to Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri until conditions improve.

Pandey added that the administration of the concerned districts has been put on high alert, and rescue and relief teams have been activated.

"The decision regarding further travel will be taken after reviewing the weather conditions and routes tomorrow. Devotees have been asked to follow the guidelines issued by the administration and not leave for the travel sites till the weather becomes normal," he said.

The suspension follows a severe cloudburst near Silai Band on the Barkot-Yamunotri road in Uttarkashi district that left at least nine road construction labourers missing.

The labourers were working at a hotel construction site and are feared to have been swept away by the landslide triggered by the cloudburst.

The Yamunotri National Highway has since been blocked at multiple points near Silai Band, severely affecting the route. Authorities at NH Barkot have been alerted to manage the situation.

Elsewhere in the state, the National Highway near Nandprayag and Bhaneropani has been blocked due to debris, while the Sonprayag-Munkatiya road in Rudraprayag -- an essential route for Kedarnath pilgrims -- has been closed because of landslides.

The movement of pilgrims has been temporarily halted at Sonprayag and Gaurikund for safety.

In Syanachatti, debris has clogged drainage channels, disrupting the flow of the Yamuna River and posing a significant threat to hotels and settlements in low-lying areas.

Heavy rain continues to lash several districts, including Chamoli, Pauri, Dehradun, Rudraprayag, and others. Multiple link roads remain closed due to ongoing landslides.

As rivers swell dangerously close to banks, the administration has issued a fresh advisory urging people living near riverbanks to remain alert and take all necessary precautions.

