Chaos in Odisha House as BJD, Cong seek Health Minister’s exit after SCB Hospital fire tragedy

Bhubaneswar, March 18 (IANS) The Odisha Legislative Assembly on Wednesday witnessed a massive ruckus and a symbolic funeral procession by Opposition BJD and Congress MLAs, demanding the resignation of Health Minister, Dr Mukesh Mahaling, over the fire at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack that claimed 12 lives.

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During the Question Hour, the Opposition members, holding posters and placards rushed near the podium of Speaker Surama Padhy and engaged in sloganeering.

They demanded the resignation of the Health Minister alleging administrative lapses leading to the fire tragedy at the SCB Hospital.

Amid the chaos, Speaker Padhy adjourned the House multiple times. Meanwhile, the Opposition MLAs belonging to the BJD and Congress organised a symbolic funeral procession of the health department to condemn the state government’s alleged failure to prevent the tragic fire accident at SCB Hospital.

Holding posters and raising slogans, the Opposition MLAs marched within the Assembly premises, demanding the immediate resignation of Health Minister Mahaling.

The protest, which disrupted the Question Hour, also saw members of both parties demanding enhanced compensation up to ₹1 crore for each victim's family, calling the government's current offer of Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia insufficient.

Reiterating his demand for the resignation of the Health Minister, BJD President and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Naveen Patnaik said, "More and more people are sadly dying in this dreadful tragedy each day. In the time of our government, there was a fire at a private hospital and the Health Minister resigned on moral grounds.

"Here, in a government hospital, so many deaths are taking place but they are not making the Health Minister resign. I think this is shocking. They must take steps for the improvement of healthcare and hospitals all over the state."

​​Meanwhile, Senior Congress MLA, Tara Prasad Bahinipati, said, "We built these facilities to save lives, but today, the medical infrastructure's condition in Odisha is such that hospitals have become death traps. ​The cries of the people are echoing throughout the state, yet the government remains deaf. This 'funeral' we are holding today is a reflection of the people’s anger. Our clear demand is that the Health Minister must step down immediately."

BJP MLA, Manas Dutta, claimed that while the fire at SCB Medical College is a deeply tragic event, it is "highly condemnable" to use a humanitarian disaster as a backdrop for political theater.

He urged the BJD and Congress members to maintain the dignity of the House instead of "dancing on a tragedy." Other BJP MLAs also said that the resignation of the Health Minister was not the solution for this tragedy.

--IANS

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