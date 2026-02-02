Chandrawal water treatment plant to be commissioned in 2026: Delhi CM

New Delhi, Feb 2 (IANS) To strengthen water availability, the Delhi government is constructing a 105 million gallons per day (MGD) water treatment plant at Chandrawal at a cost of Rs 599 crore with a target to commission it in 2026, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Monday.

After a water review meeting, CM Gupta highlighted that the commissioning of the Chandrawal water treatment plant would significantly strengthen Delhi’s water supply infrastructure.

The project, originally approved in 2012, witnessed prolonged delays due to negligence and lack of effective execution during the previous government’s tenure, said a statement.

Owing to repeated cancellations of tenders and non-compliance with the guidelines of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), the project remained stalled for several years, resulting in a sharp cost escalation of nearly Rs 400 crore.

The review meeting of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) at the Delhi Secretariat was attended by Water Minister Pravesh Verma, along with senior officials of the department.

The project will cover an area of approximately 92 square kilometres, accounting for about 6.20 per cent of Delhi’s total geographical area. Upon completion, it is expected to substantially reduce water leakage and technical losses, thereby improving the quality and reliability of the water supply and ensuring the availability of clean drinking water to residents, said the statement.

As part of the project, water supply and distribution pipelines leading to households are also being replaced at a cost of Rs 1,331 crore.

Of the three distribution projects: West Chandrawal, East Chandrawal, and Central Chandrawal, two have already been awarded. These pipelines will be laid across areas in nine Assembly constituencies, covering key localities such as Karol Bagh, Civil Lines, Kamla Nagar, Malka Ganj, Shadipur, Patel Nagar, Shastri Nagar, Naraina, Zakhira, New Rajendra Nagar, Hindu Rao, Idgah, Jhandewalan, Ridge Road, Ramlila Ground and Subhash Park.

The project also includes strengthening of underground reservoirs (UGRs), installation of water meters, prevention of contamination, and establishment of grievance redressal centres.

The target is to reduce non-revenue water from 30-45 per cent to below 15 per cent within three years. Maintenance of the replaced pipelines will be undertaken under a 12-year agreement, at a separate cost.

The Chandrawal water treatment plant project will cover around 11 per cent of Delhi’s population. The project aims to strengthen the water supply in Assembly constituencies, including Model Town, Sadar Bazar, Chandni Chowk, Matia Mahal, Ballimaran, Karol Bagh, Patel Nagar, Rajinder Nagar and R.K. Puram. These densely populated areas have long been facing issues related to water availability and pressure.

