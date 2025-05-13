Chandrashekhar Azad demands special Parliament session on Operation Sindoor

Patna, May 13 (IANS) In the wake of Operation Sindoor and the recent martyrdom of a soldier from Bihar, Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) chief and Member of Parliament Chandrashekhar Azad has demanded a special session of Parliament to clarify the Union government's stance on terrorism and national security.

Speaking to the media in Patna on Tuesday, Azad said, “We are demanding a special session so that the government's stand can be clarified. I salute the courage of those living on the border. The government must take concrete steps to remove them from this atmosphere of fear.”

Azad condemned the ongoing atmosphere of terrorism, stressing the loss of soldiers' lives. He extended condolences to the family of the martyred soldier from Bihar.

He also criticised the Bihar government, saying the martyr was not given due honour during his last rites.

On Monday, the mortal remains of BSF Sub-Inspector Mohammad Imtiaz, who was martyred during a confrontation with the Pakistan Army in Jammu’s R.S. Pura sector, were brought to Patna Airport and were given the state honour.

Prominent leaders, including Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav, Bihar Ministers Shravan Kumar and Nitin Naveen, along with top administrative and BSF officers, were present at the airport to pay emotional tribute to the fallen hero.

Azad called for a strong reply to terrorism, emphasising that action should be taken against those who shelter terrorists, not just Pakistan.

He also attacked the NDA and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar over the Waqf Board issue, saying: “Nitish Kumar’s credibility has also fallen due to the stand of NDA and its allies on the Waqf issue.”

He further highlighted youth migration and unemployment in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, questioning the effectiveness of government policies.

“Even today, employment is the biggest issue for Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. The youth of Bihar still migrate for employment. This shows the government is not concerned about the youth,” Azad said.

Azad urged the public to make informed electoral decisions in the upcoming elections, hinting at dissatisfaction with both central and state leadership on key issues like security, dignity of soldiers, and employment.

--IANS

ajk/dan