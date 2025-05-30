Chandrababu Naidu urges industry leaders to participate in Swarnandhra Vision (Lead)

New Delhi, May 30 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday invited industry leaders to participate in the Swarnandhra Vision, aimed at transforming the state into a $2.4 trillion economy by 2047.

Addressing the special plenary session of the Annual Business Summit 2025 of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in Delhi, the Chief Minister called for deeper collaboration in innovation, infrastructure, and inclusive growth.

Highlighting the measures taken to drive economic growth and sustainable development in the state, he told the industry leaders that in addition to promoting speed of doing business, boosting industries related to tourism, building crucial infrastructure, and implementing necessary educational reforms in the state, the government is shaping an ecosystem where the youth can aspire to be job creators.

Recalling his long association with industrialists, the Chief Minister sought their support to bring investment to Andhra Pradesh so it can continue creating wealth.

He invited industry leaders to become partners in building the greenfield capital, Amaravati. The first phase of Amaravati will be completed in three years, including an international airport and world-class infrastructure.

He announced that India’s first Quantum Computing Centre will be operational in Amaravati by January 2026. “With TCS, IBM, and L&T as partners, this ecosystem will drive breakthroughs in health, energy, cryptography, and manufacturing by uniting startups, academia, and industry leaders,” the CM added.

Claiming that Andhra Pradesh is a preferred investment destination, he mentioned some key investments including ArcelorMittal Steel Plant at Anakapalli with an investment of Rs 1.43 lakh crore, BPCL Refinery at Ramayapatnam in partnership with Saudi Aramco, TCS facility in Visakhapatnam at a cost of Rs 1,370 crore, and LG Electronics at Sri City with an investment of Rs 5,000 crore.

He revealed that the government is in discussions with global players like Google. He assured the investors that site allocation and permissions would be done in record time.

Naidu also told the industry leaders that under the Integrated Clean Energy (ICE) Policy 2024, Andhra Pradesh is leading the green transition, targeting 160 GW renewable capacity and Rs 10 lakh crore in clean energy investments by 2029, contributing significantly to the national 500 GW target.

He revealed that a Hi-Tech Industrial Corridor from Lepakshi to Orvakal, close to Bengaluru, is being developed, focused on drones, defence, satellites, and automobiles. Within a year, this corridor is expected to attract Rs 5 lakh crore investment and create 4.5 lakh jobs, he said.

“We are integrating ports, airports, inland waterways, and highways to reduce logistics costs. We also boast rich mineral wealth, tourism potential, and innovation hubs like the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub. Our hub-and-spoke model will empower industries to lead,” the CM said.

Naidu sought their support in establishing a Global Leadership Centre in Amaravati to train entrepreneurs and political leaders.

Stating that the economic reforms initiated by P.V. Narasimha Rao changed India forever, he said that at this critical juncture, the country has the right leader in Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Today, India is the fourth-largest economy. We will soon become the third-largest. But from this point on, the real competition begins—with China and the USA. The industry must prepare to meet this challenge,” he noted.

Observing that sound public policy is the foundation for leapfrogging development, he emphasised the need to produce globally competitive products.

