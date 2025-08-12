Chandrababu Naidu thanks PM Modi for approving semiconductor facility in Andhra

Amaravati, Aug 12 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for approving the ASIP Technologies–APACT (S. Korea) semiconductor facility in Andhra Pradesh.

“With 96M units/year in advanced chip packaging for mobiles, set-top boxes, automotive ECUs & consumer electronics, this will enhance India’s backend semiconductor manufacturing capacity and foster a complete electronics ecosystem in AP,” Chandrababu Naidu posted on the social media platform ‘X’.

“Semiconductor manufacturing comes to AP, driven by a double engine sarkar,” posted Information Technology Minister Nara Lokesh.

He thanked the Prime Minister for sanctioning a semiconductor manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh as part of a Rs. 4,600 crore budgetary allocation. Advanced System in Package Technologies (ASIP) will be tying up with APACT Co., Ltd, South Korea, for an annual capacity of 96 million units, he said.

These will be used in mobile phones, set-top boxes, automobiles and other new-age electronics applications, and will greatly contribute to an Atmanirbhar Bharat, he added.

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday decided to set up new semiconductor manufacturing units under the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM). These units will come up in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Punjab. The cumulative investment will be around Rs 4,600 crore.

Two of these semiconductor units will come up in Bhubaneswar.

The investment in the semiconductor unit in Andhra Pradesh will be Rs 468 crore with a capacity of 96 million units per year.

These units are expected to provide employment to 2,034 skilled professionals, which will catalyse the electronic manufacturing ecosystem, resulting in the creation of many indirect jobs.

Total approved projects under ISM now stand at 10 with cumulative investments of around Rs 1.60 lakh crores in six states.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar hailed the Union Cabinet’s approval for four new semiconductor manufacturing units.

He stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for a self-reliant ecosystem is turning into reality.

--IANS

ms/dan