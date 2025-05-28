Chandrababu Naidu re-elected TDP President

Kadapa, May 28 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was on Wednesday unanimously re-elected as the national President of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

On the second day of Mahanadu, or the annual conclave of the party here, Naidu was declared re-elected unopposed to the party's top post

TDP Election Committee chairman Varla Ramaiah announced that Naidu’s re-election for another term of two years. TDP delegates from across the state welcomed the announcement with loud cheers.

Ministers, party MPs, state legislators and other leaders congratulated Naidu, who became the Chief Minister for a fourth term last year following the electoral victory of the TDP-led NDA.

Naidu, who turned 75 last month, has been holding the post of party President for the last 30 years.

he thanked party cadres for re-electing him and said he would work to uphold the trust reposed by them. He stated that TDP will remain as long as Telugu people exist.

He said the Mahanadu had detailed discussions on six resolutions, and it prepared a plan for the next 40 years.

Naidu had taken the reins of the party and also became Chief Minister after leading a revolt against TDP founder and his father-in-law, N. T. Rama Rao (NTR), in 1995. NTR died of cardiac arrest on January 18, 1996.

Interestingly, Naidu’s was re-elected as TDP chief on the 102nd birth anniversary of NTR. He paid rich tributes to the late leader, who enjoyed unparalleled popularity as a film actor and also created a niche for himself in politics.

NTR had floated the TDP in 1982 on the slogan of Telugu self-respect. He created a record of sorts by coming to power in united Andhra Pradesh in just nine months of founding the regional party.

NTR served as the three-time Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and played a key role in uniting the opposition parties against Congress at the national level.

--IANS

ms/vd