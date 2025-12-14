Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan congratulate Nitin Nabin

Amaravati, Dec 14 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Sunday congratulated Nitin Nabin on being appointed as the BJP Working President.

Naidu, who is the president of Telugu Desam Party (TDP), took to X to congratulate Nabin.

“Warmest congratulations to Sri Nitin Nabin Ji on being appointed as the BJP's national working president. I wish him a successful tenure,” Naidu posted.

Pawan Kalyan also conveyed heartfelt congratulations to Nitin Nabin on being appointed as the BJP national working president. “Shri Nitin Nabin, who has served in the youth wing of the BJP, is actively involved in Bihar state politics and public life. He is serving as a cabinet minister in the state government,” said Pawan Kalyan, who is president of Jana Sena.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president J. P. Nadda have steadfastly fulfilled the NDA's mandate. I hope that Shri Nitin Nabin will carry forward that momentum with strength, Pawan Kalyan said.

State Minister for Human Resources Development and Information Technology Nara Lokesh also took to X to congratulate Nitin Nabin.

“Wishing him the very best as he takes on this important responsibility. The NDA’s collective commitment to nation-building will continue to grow stronger,” said Lokesh, who is general secretary of TDP and son of Chandrababu Naidu.

BJP’s Andhra Pradesh unit president PVN Madhav also conveyed heartfelt congratulations to Nitin Nabin.

Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy congratulated Nitin Nabin on his appointment as the BJP national working president.

“As National General Secretary of the BJP Yuva Morcha (BJYM), State President of the BJYM in Bihar, or as the party’s in-charge for Chhattisgarh, he has discharged every organisational responsibility with dedication, discipline, and notable success. His elevation as National Working President is a recognition of the relentless hard work and commitment of every young BJP karyakarta who works day and night for the organisation,” Kishan Reddy posted on X.

He exuded confidence that Nabin will take the party to newer heights under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president J. P. Nadda and other senior leaders of the BJP. “I wish him the very best for his new responsibility and a highly successful tenure ahead,” he added.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay stated that the BJP has always believed in rewarding commitment and grassroots work, and Nitin Nabin Ji is a fine example of that tradition.

“Rising from a dedicated karyakarta to a seasoned public representative, he has earned respect through years of tireless organisational work. As an MLA and Minister in Bihar, he has consistently focused on delivery, public service, and staying connected with people on the ground. His simplicity and hands-on approach set him apart,” said the MoS.

He stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and Nadda, the BJP continues to entrust key responsibilities to leaders shaped by hard work and discipline.

