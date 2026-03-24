Chandrababu Naidu orders probe into possible conspiracy behind Amaravati fire incidents

Amaravati, March 24 (IANS) Taking a serious note of a series of fire incidents in Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday directed officials to uncover the truth behind these incidents.

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The Chief Minister ordered an investigation to determine whether the series of fire accidents taking place since the formation of the coalition government are accidents or if there is a conspiracy angle behind them.

Noting the sequence of events and the manner in which they are occurring, the Chief Minister expressed suspicion that a conspiracy might be involved and directed officials to conduct a deeper inquiry into the matter from every possible angle.

According to an official release, he instructed officials to analyse whether a conspiracy exists—taking into account both past incidents and the accidents currently occurring in the capital region—and to bring the facts to light.

Chief Minister Chandrababu held a review meeting in his chamber at the Secretariat with DGP Harish Kumar Gupta, Guntur SP Vakul Jindal, and Intelligence Chief Mahesh Kumar Laddha regarding the incident on Monday night in Rayapudi, where pipes belonging to a construction firm were gutted by fire near the HOD Towers construction site.

During the meeting, officials briefed the Chief Minister on the details of the incident. The Chief Minister inquired about the exact time the accident occurred and the specific time the fire department received the distress call regarding the blaze.

He also sought to understand the reasons why the fire spread so rapidly at the accident site. The Chief Minister directed officials to identify the causes of the incident through forensic analysis.

“Large-scale construction activities are currently underway in the capital city. Materials worth crores of rupees have been stockpiled across the capital region. Work is progressing at a rapid pace. Incidents occurring at such a critical juncture could create unnecessary impediments. Against this backdrop, there is an urgent need to implement robust security measures,” he said.

The Chief Minister told the officials that additional patrolling must be conducted throughout the capital region, particularly in areas where construction work is in progress. Every construction firm must mandatorily install CCTV cameras within the yards where they store their materials.

Similarly, private security personnel should be deployed at these material storage depots. Security in these specific areas should also be monitored using drone cameras. In addition to ensuring adequate security at their material storage yards, construction firms must also focus on implementing comprehensive security protocols.

He said surveillance must be maintained over the suspicious movements of individuals. If any individuals appear suspicious, they must be questioned.

Chandrababu Naidu issued strict orders that if it is discovered that anyone is attempting to create unrest through this series of incidents, they must not be spared under any circumstances, and severe punitive action must be taken against them.

--IANS

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