Chandrababu Naidu moots distribution of electric bicycles to Gramin Dak Sevaks

Amaravati, Feb 23 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday mooted distribution of electric bicycles to Gramin Dak Sevaks.

Read More

Participating in Gramin Dak Sevak Conference in Guntur along with Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia, the Chief Minister requested the Union Minister to provide electric bicycles to Gramin Dak Sevaks, stating that it would reduce pollution and help them perform their duties more efficiently.

Chandrababu Naidu said that Gramin Dak Sevaks are serving as one of the most vital logistics systems in the country.

He observed that even with the growth of technology and the advent of Artificial Intelligence, no one can replace the role of Dak Sevaks.

The Chief Minister stated that the logistics services of Gramin Dak Sevaks from Kashmir to Kanyakumari are commendable.

He noted that no postal organization in any other country has a network as vast as the Indian postal system. He said that out of more than 1.64 lakh post offices in the country, nearly 90 percent are located in rural areas and around 2.7 lakh Gramin Dak Sevaks working across them.

In Andhra Pradesh alone, more than 9,100 post offices operate with over 17,000 Gramin Dak Sevaks. He appreciated that about 33 percent of financial assistance through DBT is delivered via Dak Sevaks. The Chief Minister described Dak Sevaks as the backbone for achieving Viksit Bharat and Swarna Andhra.

The Chief Minister said that Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia is working to enhance the dignity of Dak Sevaks. He recalled working with Scindia’s father, Madhavrao Scindia, in the past and mentioned that an area in Gajuwaka, Visakhapatnam, is named after Scindia, inviting the Union Minister to visit it soon.

He reiterated that despite technological advancement, Dak Sevaks perform their duties with a human touch. He appreciated the introduction of a dress code for Dak Sevaks and requested the Union Minister to provide them with electric bicycles.

The Chief Minister stated that the state is witnessing rapid development under a double-engine government, with welfare being delivered in the last 20 months and development progressing swiftly. He said good governance has been initiated and government services are being delivered to citizens’ doorsteps through WhatsApp Governance.

CM Naidu posted on ‘X’ that the government is committed to strengthening digital infrastructure in rural areas and providing broadband connectivity to every Gram Panchayat. Taking a major step in that direction, the Government of Andhra Pradesh has signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) with Digital Bharat Nidhi, marking a significant partnership between the Central and State Governments to accelerate rural digital connectivity through the Amended BharatNet Project.

--IANS

ms/pgh