Chandrababu Naidu for transforming Andhra Pradesh into natural farming hub

Amaravati, Feb 3 (IANS) Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday directed the officials to initiate action to transform Andhra Pradesh into the largest natural farming hub in the country.

Read More

He said 18 lakh farmers have already come forward to practice natural farming across 20 acres in the state.

Addressing a review meeting on agriculture and allied sectors at the Secretariat, the Chief Minister stressed the need to reduce the use of chemical fertilisers.

He stressed the importance of providing certification and traceability facilities to ensure the quality of natural farming products.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), he instructed officials to ensure traceability and certification for natural farming by April this year.

The Chief Minister suggested that agriculture students should practise natural farming themselves.

He announced that training programmes on natural farming would be conducted statewide in collaboration with agriculturist Subhash Palekar. He also stressed the need to increase the share of Andhra Pradesh’s agricultural products in national and international markets.

Recalling that Rayalaseema earlier faced severe water scarcity, he said the issue had been addressed this year through efficient water management, with all reservoirs filled and no shortage of irrigation water.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that trade agreements with the United States and European Union have created more opportunities to increase exports of shrimp, dry chillies, mangoes, rice, and processed foods from the state. The Chief Minister stressed the need to maintain quality.

The Chief Minister directed officials to develop a Cocoa City over 500 acres in the Eluru district, encompassing cultivation, processing, and marketing at international standards. He pointed out the scope for intercropping in mango, cocoa, cashew, and coconut plantations and asked officials to encourage farmers in this direction.

While noting that Andhra Pradesh ranks second in the country in banana production, it lags in exports, CM Naidu called for a stronger focus on boosting exports. He also directed that companies willing to take up large-scale saffron cultivation in Lambasingi under the PPP model, with participation of local tribal communities, be permitted.

The Chief Minister announced that registration of aquaculture activities would be made mandatory. To strengthen the poultry sector, he instructed that egg supply contracts for government schools and anganwadi centres be given directly to farmers. He also emphasised that state policies in agriculture and allied sectors should be aligned with central government policies.

--IANS

ms/uk