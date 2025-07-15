Chandrababu Naidu defends learning Hindi, pays tributes to polyglot ex-PM Narasimha Rao

Amaravati, July 15 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday defended learning Hindi while recalling that former Prime Minister P. V. Narasimha Rao had mastered 17 languages, including Hindi.

Naidu said Narasimha Rao, who was a Telugu, had mastered 17 languages, embodying India’s rich cultural diversity. He noted that this aspect of Narasimha Rao’s life serves as an inspiration in today’s context, where language has increasingly become a subject of debate.

"He was a scholar of 17 languages. Now we are all talking about why we should learn Hindi. He not only learnt Hindi but also other languages. That's how he became a great man," Naidu said while giving a lecture on ‘The Life and Legacy of P.V. Narasimha Rao’ at the Prime Ministers’ Museum and Library, New Delhi.

The Chief Minister recalled the warm and respectful relationship between himself and Narasimha Rao, rooted in the spirit of the Telugu states, describing him as a shining example of balance and political maturity. “I had a very good equation with him and knew him very well. The Telugu community is proud of him. He was a true Telugu Bidda who reshaped the destiny of our great nation,” Naidu said.

The Chief Minister emphasised that Rao was among the rare leaders with firsthand experience navigating India’s socio-economic and political challenges, both before and after economic liberalisation. “Born into a humble farming family, he displayed exceptional brilliance from a young age. He was a student leader, a freedom fighter, and a prolific scholar,” CM Naidu added.

Speaking about the economic scenario of pre-1991 India, the Chief Minister outlined how the country was shackled under the License Raj, with growth stagnating at 3-4 per cent. By 1991, India faced an unprecedented economic crisis, and foreign reserves had dropped dangerously low.

He compared Rao’s strategic courage to that of Deng Xiaoping, who initiated China’s reforms in 1978. He emphasised that public policy and political will to execute it were a strong combination in a leader. Recognising crisis as an opportunity, Rao launched the historic 1991 economic reforms, decisively transforming India's future. “We are all here today enjoying the fruits of the reforms he initiated,” CM Chandrababu Naidu said.

Praising the political acumen of Rao, the Chief Minister noted that despite leading a minority government, he achieved the near-impossible by forging consensus among socialists, communists, and capitalists alike. He highlighted Rao’s pivotal role in ending the License Raj, welcoming foreign investment, and setting the stage for India's IT revolution in the mid-1990s. “Thanks to his reforms, India overcame its balance of payments crisis, opened up its economy, and set the stage for future growth,” he added.

Chandrababu Naidu reflected on the IT boom that followed economic liberalisation and credited Rao for enabling India’s first-mover advantage. He emphasised India’s strength in its demographic dividend, stating, “All countries are facing ageing problems. India has youngsters. I am 100 per cent confident that India will become a global leader," he said, noting that economic reforms, demographic dividend, and first mover advantage in IT continue to be India's biggest strengths.

The Chief Minister fondly recalled his association with former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, recognising his vision in building India’s infrastructure and telecom backbone. He shared anecdotes of his efforts to influence national highway policy, including a visit to Malaysia that inspired him to push for the Golden Quadrilateral Project, beginning with the Nellore-Chennai highway as a proof of concept. He also referenced his role in the telecom revolution, which deregulated the sector and ensured mobile accessibility for every citizen.

He noted that PM Modi’s hallmark is as a leader who instils national pride, global respect, and strong foreign relations. Drawing comparisons to other economies, the Chief Minister remarked, "The goal is not just to grow fast, but to grow fairly, where every citizen, every region, and every sector shares the fruits of progress, rightly called Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas." He also noted that according to the World Bank, India is now among the top four most income-equal countries, lifting over 17.1 crore Indians out of poverty in the last decade.

The Chief Minister felicitated Narasimha Rao’s son, P.V. Prabhakar Rao, and grandson, N.V. Subhash, on the occasion.

--IANS

ms/uk