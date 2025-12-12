Chandrababu Naidu conducts aerial survey of upcoming projects in north Andhra

Visakhapatnam, Dec 12 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu conducted an aerial survey on Friday to personally see the progress of various projects being constructed in north Andhra and reviewed the Visakhapatnam Economic Region.

He flew in a helicopter to inspect the construction going on in various areas related to ports, airports and IT companies.

He spoke to the officials about the progress of key projects in the Visakhapatnam Economic Region. He discussed with the officials about Bhogapuram Airport, Raipur-Visakhapatnam National Highway, roads and connectivity projects in the coastal area.

Later, Chief Minister Chandrababu held a review meeting on Visakhapatnam Economic Region (VER) with ministers, public representatives and officials.

The meeting reviewed projects to be undertaken in nine districts under VER, existing industries, targets and an action plan to attract investment.

VER Master Plan was discussed during the meeting. According to an official statement, there was discussion on a total of 49 projects related to the comprehensive development of VER, including roads, railways, ports, logistics and other sectors.

The meeting set the target to develop VER into a 125 to 135 billion dollar economy by 2032.

Action plans were formulated separately for departments such as commerce, industries, municipal administration, tourism, infrastructure, roads, IT, agriculture, forestry, healthcare, education, skill training and electricity.

The meeting discussed railway projects currently being undertaken and proposed to be undertaken in VER, as well as national highways.

Ministers Nara Lokesh, Atchennaidu, Narayana, TG Bharat, Kandula Durgesh, Kondapalli Srinivas, Dola Sribala Veeranjaneya Swamy, and Kollu Ravindra attended the meeting

Chief Secretary K. Vijayanand, Collectors Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, ASR, Parvathipuram Manyam, Anakapalli, Kakinada, East Godavari, Ambedkar Konaseema district, and senior officials of various departments were present.

VER, comprising nine districts, is spread over 38,000 square kilometres. The region has 1.65 crore population, and its current GDP is 52 billion dollars. It has per capita income of 3,170 dollars and a workforce of seven million.

Currently, VER accounts for 31 per cent of the area and 23 per cent of the population of the state and contributes 30 per cent of the state’s GDP.

Development of VER is planned through seven growth drivers - global port, next gen IT, agriculture, tourism, healthcare hub, planned urbanisation-housing and best infrastructure.

The region currently has six ports: Visakhapatnam, Gangavaram, Kakinada Deep Water, and Kakinada Anchorage. New ports of Kakinada Gateway and Moolapeta are planned.

Seven new railway projects, nine road projects and 77 km Mera Vizag Metro are also proposed.

There are plans for the development of 12 manufacturing hubs, 18 agricultural areas, world-class nurseries, food parks, an aquapark and five fishing harbours.

An additional 7.5 lakh houses, 10,000 hotel rooms, up to 20 medical, IT and skilling colleges, 5,000 hospital beds, 50,000 acres for industries, 50 million square feet office complex, 60 million square feet warehouses are planned in VER.

--IANS

ms/uk