Chandrababu Naidu asks TDP MPs to get Central funds for Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati, Jan 25 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday directed the TDP MPs to make efforts to get Central funds for ongoing development works in the state.

He also advised MPs to focus on development opportunities and the resolution of issues in their respective parliamentary constituencies.

Addressing the Telugu Desam Parliamentary party meeting at the camp office, Chandrababu Naidu gave directions on the issues that need to be raised during the Parliament Budget Session scheduled from January 28 to April 2.

He advised MPs to interact with Ministers and Secretaries concerned and take responsibility for getting central funds.

The Chief Minister made it clear that all MPs should participate virtually in the District Collectors’ Conference scheduled to be held in February.

He said special packages for backward North Andhra and Rayalaseema regions, the Purvodaya scheme, and the Polavaram–Nallamala Sagar projects should be treated as top priorities during the Parliament session.

He also informed that a Bill would be introduced in this session to give legal sanctity to Amaravati as the capital of Andhra Pradesh.

During the Budget presentation, MPs were instructed to ensure the allocation of funds for Andhra Pradesh projects.

The Chief Minister mentioned that revised estimates have been submitted for the Polavaram project. He said that apart from construction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) must be completed, and that an additional Rs 12,000 crore is yet to be received from the Centre.

He added that it would be ideal if Polavaram construction could be completed before the Godavari Pushkarams in June 2027.

The Chief Minister stated that there is no need for disputes with neighbouring states over water resources projects.

On issues like Nallamala Sagar, whether raised directly or indirectly in Parliament, Andhra Pradesh’s arguments should be presented firmly.

He asked MPs to clearly explain to the Centre that Andhra Pradesh did not made objection for Telangana's Kaleshwaram project and diversion of Manjira waters, and that Telangana’s objections to permissions for the Nallamala Sagar project are not justified.

He also informed that construction works in Amaravati have been accelerated and that the second phase of Amaravati development will also commence soon.

The Chief Minister explained that plans have been prepared to undertake development works worth Rs 40,000 crore under the Purvodaya project.

He said efforts should be made to develop a four-lane railway track from Ichchapuram to Tada.

Highlighting that the Railways have substantial funds, he urged MPs to utilise them fully.

The Chief Minister directed that under no circumstances should anyone act in a manner that hinders the objectives of the alliance, either in the House or at the field level.

The Chief Minister advised MPs to understand the progress of works related to bifurcation issues, national highway expansion, and Sagarmala projects, and to assess the extent of funds that can be secured from the Centre.

Along with state-level issues, MPs should also enhance awareness on various national-level programmes being implemented by the NDA and proactively give strong responses when the Opposition criticises the BJP, he said.

