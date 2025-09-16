Chandrababu Naidu asks Collectors to focus on achieving 15 pc growth rate

Amaravati, Sep 16 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday asked district Collectors to make efforts to achieve 15 per cent growth rate.

During 2024-25, the State achieved a growth rate of 12.02 per cent and the target should be 15 per cent, he said.

Addressing the concluding session of the two-day conference of Collectors and Superintendents of Police, he said some districts have registered good growth rate, while there is no growth in some other districts.

He directed Collectors to focus on increasing the growth rate, and also focus on employment generation and enhance the satisfaction levels of people.

He asked SPs to give top priority to maintain law and order in the State and reduce the crime rate by 35 per cent. He said officials should bring quantum change in three months.

The Chief Minister said that the government was proceeding with an ambitious plan for growth and that there should be no compromise on achieving the growth rate. He said officials should focus on employment generation with innovative ideas.

Stating that the right persons were posted at the right place, the Chief Minister said he was giving preference to interact with young IAS and IPS officials to motivate and to inspire them to reach the targets.

“We are in an inspiring time,” CM Naidu told the officials and advised them to use technology for better results.

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing GST reforms, the Chief Minister opined that more reforms should follow to make India Number One in the world. At the same time, product perfection should be achieved in the country. He said priority should be given to maintain law and order in the state to establish confidence among investors.

He mentioned that the government is promoting the one family- one entrepreneur norm through providing skill development training and work from home concept. He advised officials to change the office surroundings and focus on rooftop solar energy, even in police offices, by giving priority to green energy. He asked the officials to switch over to electric vehicles. He said priority should be given to the circular economy, and Logistics costs should be reduced by improving road, rail and marine infrastructure.

The Chief Minister advised the officials to give priority to health. He said that the state government is spending Rs 20,000 crore on health and stressed the need for cutting the budget on health using technology.

The Chief Minister also opined that it is the responsibility of everyone to protect handicrafts and those depending on handicrafts. He said model panchayats should be developed in tribal areas to take up development works. He advised the excise officials to bring out a policy to maintain digital payment to establish transparency.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, Ministers and officials were present.

--IANS

ms/uk