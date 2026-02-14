Chandigarh’s Panjab University is home to 104 bird species

Chandigarh, Feb 14 (IANS) The Campus Bird Survey --2026 recorded nearly 30 bird species across the Panjab University (PU) campus on Saturday, taking the cumulative campus checklist to 104 species with the sighting of a booted eagle (light morph).

The survey was conducted under the initiative of Bird Count India as part of the ongoing project, “Monitoring Avian Species of Panjab University,” sponsored by the Panjab University Alumni Association.

The survey commenced at 6.30 a.m. and covered major birding zones within the campus in Sector 14 in Chandigarh, including the Botanical Garden, Student Centre and adjoining residential areas. These green spaces serve as important habitats supporting diverse avifauna.

The event was organised by Dr Ravneet Kaur, Associate Professor, Department of Zoology, Panjab University, in coordination with the regional bird count survey aimed at documenting and monitoring avian diversity.

Students of the Department of Zoology participated along with experienced birders and experts, including Parveen Nair, wildlife photographer Navtej Singh, Bhavneet Bharti, Professor of Paediatrics at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, wildlife writer Vikram Jit Singh, Aman from the BSF and bank managers Paramjit Singh and Sukhwant Singh Raj.

They guided and mentored the participants during the survey.

The primary objective of the activity was to sensitise students to biodiversity conservation and promote awareness of avian diversity.

Participants gained hands-on experience in field-based ecological assessment techniques.

Apart from visual identification, emphasis was placed on recognising bird species through their songs and calls, strengthening skills in auditory identification, an essential component of avian field studies.

The event concluded with an interactive discussion over breakfast, where participants highlighted the importance of citizen science initiatives and the need for regular biodiversity monitoring to maintain a sustainable and ecologically vibrant campus.

Panjab University, where 75 per cent of graduating students are women, is a 143-year-old varsity with its alma mater include former Prime Ministers Dr Manmohan Singh and I.K. Gujral, and former President Shankar Dayal Sharma.

