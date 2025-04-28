Chandigarh Police implements measures for safety of Kashmiri students following Pahalgam incident





Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 28 (ANI): The Chandigarh Police on Monday implemented special measures to enhance the safety and security of Kashmiri students studying in various educational institutions across the city, including Panjab University and DAV College, according to an official statement.

This action follows the recent Pahalgam incident that raised concerns. Kanwardeep Kaur, IPS, SSP/UT, Chandigarh, held a meeting with Kashmiri students to address their concerns regarding safety.

As part of these measures, a Special Assistance Desk has been established at the Police Control Room in Sector 9. Additionally, residents have been advised to contact the Emergency Helpline at 112 in the event of any distress or security concerns.

Station House Officers (SHOS) have been instructed to provide extra attention to the students in their respective areas, ensuring quick responses to any security concerns. To further strengthen safety, police patrolling has been increased in areas with a high concentration of students.

The Chandigarh Police has also emphasised the importance of maintaining communication with the community to build trust and assurance. Senior officers are actively monitoring the situation, and regular meetings with Kashmiri students have been arranged to reassure them of their safety.

The Police have appealed to the public to report any suspicious activities and maintain peace and harmony in the city.

Meanwhile, a mess worker at the Jamia Millia Islamia University in the national capital has been detained for allegedly assaulting a Kashmiri woman student on campus, police said.

The alleged assault took place around 9:30 pm on April 27 when a 24-year-old second-year MA student was allegedly assaulted by a 22-year-old mess worker, identified as Abid.

"The accused was detained the same night. The student has not yet filed a formal complaint, but she is expected to do so today, after which an FIR will be registered," a police official stated. Police added that the altercation stemmed from a personal matter.

Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) has released emergency helpline numbers and formed a dedicated team to support students and liaise with authorities.

26 people were killed in the Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam terror attack which took place in Baisaran meadow. It was one of the deadliest attacks in the region since the 2019 Pulwama strike, which claimed the lives of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans. (ANI)

