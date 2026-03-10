Chandigarh becomes fully literate UT​

Chandigarh, March 10 (IANS) Chandigarh has achieved a major milestone by attaining a literacy rate of 99.93 per cent, making it a fully literate Union Territory (UT). ​

Read More

To celebrate this achievement, the Education Department of the Chandigarh Administration on Tuesday organised a felicitation ceremony under the ULLAS-Nav-Saksharon ka Alankaran Samaroh (felicitation ceremony of neo-literates), where newly literate individuals were honoured for their accomplishment. ​

The event saw the presence of Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria as the Chief Guest, while Chief Secretary, Chandigarh, H. Rajesh Prasad, attended as the guest of honour. ​

The ceremony recognised the efforts of the illiterate and highlighted the importance of education in building an empowered society. Speaking on the occasion, the Governor described the achievement as a historic moment for Chandigarh. ​

He said the success achieved under the ULLAS has helped the city surpass the 95 per cent literacy benchmark set by the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. ​

With this accomplishment, Chandigarh has become the sixth state or UT in the country and the second UT to achieve full literacy. ​

Governor Kataria informed that Chandigarh’s literacy rate has increased from 93.7 to 99.93 per cent, with 15,556 residents participating in the programme and 14,711 successfully clearing the literacy assessment. ​

He also highlighted the remarkable rise in women’s literacy from 90.7 to 99.89 per cent, calling it a significant step towards women’s empowerment. ​

The Governor credited the achievement to the collective efforts of the Chandigarh administration, the Education Department, teachers, volunteers, NGOs, and social organisations who worked tirelessly to reach non-literate citizens. ​

He also congratulated the neo-learners who gained both academic and digital literacy through the programme. ​

Emphasising that literacy is the beginning of lifelong learning, Governor Kataria said education would play a crucial role in achieving the vision of “Viksit Bharat 2047”. ​

He encouraged the residents to continue learning and to contribute to building a knowledge-driven, progressive society. ​

--IANS

vg/dan