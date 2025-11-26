Chamoli’s women turn local produce into profitable livelihoods under NRLM

New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) Women in the remote Nandanagar block of Chamoli district, Uttarakhand, are scripting a remarkable story of self-reliance and rural entrepreneurship under the National Rural Livelihoods Mission (NRLM).

Beneficiaries of women self-help groups (SHGs) say the government-run programme has not only strengthened their livelihoods but has significantly improved their family incomes, enabling them to stand on their feet with dignity.

Across villages in Nandanagar, SHG members are producing and selling a wide range of traditional hill products—pahadi pulses, pickles, juices, incense sticks, faran, cumin, Himalayan salt, and wool-based items.

These locally made products are finding strong demand among residents as well as visitors, with many buying them “hands-on,” impressed by both their quality and authenticity.

The increasing sales have boosted the confidence of the women, who say the scheme has proved to be a “blessing” for their households.

Laxmi Devi, a beneficiary from Nandanagar, told IANS, “I hail from Nandanagar. Today, due to this mission, all women are working. We thank the government for empowering poor women. We have collected our goods and reached such a big market, and we will continue this work.”

Another beneficiary, Mamta Devi, also expressed happiness over the opportunities created under NRLM. She said the mission has opened pathways for economic independence, motivating women to take their skills to the next level.

Resident Bhawan Singh Negi said the scheme has transformed fortunes in the region. “In our area, many women have progressed because of this scheme. They have got employment by producing and selling pahari products—rajma, soyabean, millets and more. Through their SHGs, they collect these products, market them together, and earn profits ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh,” he told IANS.

With rising demand and collective marketing, the women of Nandanagar are emerging as a model of empowerment—proving how grassroots initiatives can strengthen rural economies and uplift entire communities.

--IANS

sas/dan