Chain snatching at AIIMS Bhopal sparks outrage, political controversy; staff say FIR registered

Bhopal, Jan 27 (IANS) In a disturbing incident at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhopal, a chain snatching incident took place inside a lift, exposing the grim picture of security and law and order at the premier health institution in Madhya Pradesh. The crime at the hospital sparked outrage and a political controversy as the Opposition Congress targeted Chief Minister Mohan Yadav who is also the Home Minister of the state.

CCTV footage of the incident surfaced on social media showing a man covering his face with a mask and snatching a woman’s chain. The frightening incident occurred in a lift located behind the blood bank of the hospital.

The incident came to light on Monday after CCTV footage surfaced, sending shockwaves through the city.

Confirming the report, AIIMS Bhopal administration told IANS on Tuesday that the incident came to light after the victim informed the administration on Monday, following which, a complaint has been registered at Bagh Sevania police station.

“A shocking case of chain snatching of a woman employee was reported, following which a complaint was registered at Bagh Sevania police station. The AIIMS administration will hold a meeting and will decide the further course of action,” a senior doctor, who also looks after the Public Relation of AIIIMS Bhopal, told IANS.

He further stated that after the incident, security staff of the AIIMS also held a meeting. The doctor, speaking on condition of anonymity, further said that action would be taken against the responsible person.

“It’s a criminal case and the police will take their own action. But, the AIIMS administration will find out the reasons and the responsible persons (security staff) and action would be taken. Our meeting with the senior administrative staff is underway,” he added.

Varsha, an employee of AIIMS, was alone in the lift while on duty when a young man wearing a mask entered. Pretending to make conversation, he asked her about a medical department.

As the elevator reached the third floor, the man stepped out, turned back, and lunged at the woman. He attempted to snatch her gold and pearl necklace and mangalsutra. When Varsha resisted, she was pushed aside by him. The attacker then fled toward the staircase, escaping with the mangalsutra, while the pearl necklace snapped and fell to the floor.

The shocking incident has sparked outrage among people and also a political controversy, as the Opposition Congress has targeted the BJP government, alleging that poor law and order in the state has given a free hand to the criminals.

Madhya Pradesh Leader of Opposition (LoP) Umang Singhar shared the video of the incident on social media, launching a direct attack at Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who also handles the state’s Home Department.

“Home Minister ji, please present yourself and take cognisance of the collapsed law and order situation in the state! The brazen daylight robbery at AIIMS in the state capital is clear proof of how emboldened the criminals have become under the BJP government,” Singhar wrote on X on Tuesday.

